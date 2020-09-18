Upsidelms Urges Organizations to "Rethink L&D" in Its Webinar Alongside Dan Bennett, ISS Facility Services

Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

UpsideLMS has arranged a free webcast on September 24th at 3PM IST titled "Rethinking L&D: Building capabilities & augmenting training programs during uncertain times."

Dan is an L&D veteran who has worked in the education field for over a decade. At ISS Facility Services, Dan and his team manage online training and solution design for this leading facility services provider at a global level, to the tune of 500,000+ users worldwide across over 50 countries. Along with Amit Gautam, CEO of UpsideLMS who’s been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology in the eLearning space for over two decades, Dan will be distilling his experience and expertise in employee capability development.



Agenda of "Rethinking L&D: Building capabilities & augmenting training programs during uncertain times":



· Fostering agility in HR and L&D

· Creating an effective learning ecosystem

· Designing innovative approaches to skill building

· Investing in employees’ development



Best suited for L&D, OD and HR leaders, this webinar is presented in association with People Matters. Interested individuals can register for the free webcast at:



Contact Information UpsideLMS

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050

http://www.upsidelms.com/

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



