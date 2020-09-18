PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Upsidelms Urges Organizations to "Rethink L&D" in Its Webinar Alongside Dan Bennett, ISS Facility Services


UpsideLMS has arranged a free webcast on September 24th at 3PM IST titled "Rethinking L&D: Building capabilities & augmenting training programs during uncertain times."

Pune, India, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new normal brought about by COVID-19 has put the onus on HR and L&D leaders to find an opportunity amid the crisis and reinvent their learning interventions by building sustainable remote working strategies, managing remote teams, launching skilling programs to offer newer skills and capabilities to meet the increasing on-the-job demands. To help businesses navigate these unchartered waters, UpsideLMS along with ISS Facility Services’ Group Learning & Development Manager, Dan Bennett, will be sharing actionable insights and best practices through a free webinar. Titled "Rethinking L&D: Building capabilities & augmenting training programs during uncertain times," the one-hour webcast comprising real-time Q&A will be held on 24th September at 3PM IST.

Dan is an L&D veteran who has worked in the education field for over a decade. At ISS Facility Services, Dan and his team manage online training and solution design for this leading facility services provider at a global level, to the tune of 500,000+ users worldwide across over 50 countries. Along with Amit Gautam, CEO of UpsideLMS who’s been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology in the eLearning space for over two decades, Dan will be distilling his experience and expertise in employee capability development.

Agenda of "Rethinking L&D: Building capabilities & augmenting training programs during uncertain times":

· Fostering agility in HR and L&D
· Creating an effective learning ecosystem
· Designing innovative approaches to skill building
· Investing in employees’ development

Best suited for L&D, OD and HR leaders, this webinar is presented in association with People Matters. Interested individuals can register for the free webcast at:

https://www.peoplematters.digital/webcast/watch-rethinking-l-d-building-capabilities-augmenting-training-programs-during-uncertain-times
Contact Information
UpsideLMS
Pranjalee Lahri
(+91) 20 25236050
Contact
http://www.upsidelms.com/

