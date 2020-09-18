Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Citationsy Press Release

Citationsy and Perlego Join Forces to Provide Users with Next-Generation Source Suggestion Feature "Assistant"

Citationsy have partnered with Perlego in order to super-charge their referencing tool, by taking citing and referencing to the next level: As the only referencing tool to do so, Citationsy now intelligently suggests new books and sources based on users' existing bibliographies. Users are then able to access the books immediately via Perlego.

London, United Kingdom, September 18, 2020 --(



Citationsy’s new “Assistant” feature is simple: Once users have referenced a certain amount of books, the app will intelligently suggest new books related to their existing references. Moreover, Citationsy’s users will then be able to immediately read the ebook online using Perlego’s service.



Citationsy’s mission is to make perfect references possible for all students and to help them become more productive at every stage of their academic work – from research to bibliography generation.



Perlego offers students and independent learners access to over 400,000 titles from over 2,800 publishers including Pearson, Wiley, SAGE Publishing, and Bloomsbury. The integration with Perlego will enable Citationsy users to unlock the full potential of their referencing data.



Citationsy Founder Cenk said about the partnership: “We are very excited to be one of the first applications to use Perlego’s API to power our new recommendation engine. This makes Citationsy the only referencing tool that intelligently suggests new books that we know are relevant. We believe our users will benefit greatly from these suggestions and we remain committed to making the world’s favourite referencing tool even better with break-through features like these.”



Perlego CEO Gauthier Van Malderen added: “This collaboration is an exciting step toward simplifying the research process for essay-writing and helping students find relevant sources for their studies. This is particularly exciting as we combine the power of two innovations to deliver additional value to students that we hope will positively affect learning outcomes worldwide.”



About Perlego

Perlego is an online library that gives students and independent learners unlimited access to over 400,000 professional and academic titles. Perlego is on a mission to make education accessible to all. The library gives students and independent learners unlimited access to over 400,000 books in every topic including Business, Social Sciences, Psychology and hundreds of others. Founded in 2016 in London, Perlego works with over 2,800 of the world's leading publishers including Pearson, Wiley and Bloomsbury and is available worldwide.



Website: https://www.perlego.com



Press Contact:

Nick Braund

00447766015256

nick@wordsandpixels.co



About Citationsy

Citationsy is an online referencing tool for people who value simplicity, privacy, and speed. It automaties the citation, reference list and bibliography process in over 9,200 referencing styles including APA, Chicago, DIN, MLA, and Harvard.



A quarter million students from 192 countries use Citationsy to conduct research and generate citations. Citationsy’s mobile apps include a barcode scanner for on-the-go book referencing, and the Citationsy browser extension (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari) enables one-click website citations.



It’s the world’s leading and most accurate citation generator and management tool that allows users to cite any source with a click via web platform, mobile app, or browser extension.



Website: https://citationsy.com

Press Kit (ZIP Download): https://citationsy.com/website/stuff/Citationsy_Assistant_Press_Kit.zip



Press Contact:

Cenk Dominic Özbakir

0046729319008

Cenk Dominic Özbakir

0046729319008



https://citationsy.com



