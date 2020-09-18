PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Voices of the Region Holds October Speaker Series Webinar


Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals.

St. Louis, MO, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled “Accountability Formula.” The webinar will be held Fri., Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.

The virtual program will feature Jeanet Wade, Business Alchemist at Jalapeno Consulting. She will focus on the essential skill sets that leadership and management teams must learn to achieve a higher level of accountability in their organizations. Wade will highlight how to gain insights on activating accountability for a company’s employees.

The monthly series is sponsored by Butler’s Pantry, Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance.

Tickets are $10 for St. Louis Regional Chamber members and $20 for non-members. For more information, call (314) 231-5555.
Contact Information
Psychological Associates
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-7771
Contact
www.q4solutions.com

