Broker-Associate Tracy Jones Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office

Sarasota, FL, September 18, 2020 --(



Jones comes to Sarasota from Elkhart, Indiana, where she was Managing Broker of a large real estate firm. She has earned recognition for outstanding performance and customer service, including the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, Platinum Club and Lifetime Achievement awards. She has received the Commitment to Excellence endorsement (C2EX) from the National Association of Realtors.



Her commitment to professional development is reflected in her numerous designations, including At Home With Diversity (AHWD), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS), Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and e-PRO.



“RE/MAX gives me a platform to run my business my way, with the backing of a global network,” she said.



Jones has been very active in the industry and community, including the Young Professionals Network, Chamber of Commerce, 100+ Women Who Care and Habitat for Humanity. She enjoys photography, making videos, ballroom dancing and international travel.



The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Jones can be reached at (941) 376-3405 or tracy.jones@remax.net.



Sarasota, FL, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tracy Jones has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the downtown Sarasota office. With 18 years of residential real estate experience, she brings strong marketing and negotiation skills.

Jones comes to Sarasota from Elkhart, Indiana, where she was Managing Broker of a large real estate firm. She has earned recognition for outstanding performance and customer service, including the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, Platinum Club and Lifetime Achievement awards. She has received the Commitment to Excellence endorsement (C2EX) from the National Association of Realtors.

Her commitment to professional development is reflected in her numerous designations, including At Home With Diversity (AHWD), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and e-PRO.

"RE/MAX gives me a platform to run my business my way, with the backing of a global network," she said.

Jones has been very active in the industry and community, including the Young Professionals Network, Chamber of Commerce, 100+ Women Who Care and Habitat for Humanity. She enjoys photography, making videos, ballroom dancing and international travel.

The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Jones can be reached at (941) 376-3405 or tracy.jones@remax.net.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

Contact Information
RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com

Bryan Guentner

941-929-9090



www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

(941) 355-3006

sheila@thomasbrannan.com



