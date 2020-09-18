Press Releases XTIVIA, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from XTIVIA, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: XTIVIA Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, the 2020 Certification shows an additional 5% overall increase in employee satisfaction. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

Colorado Springs, CO, September 18, 2020 --(



“We congratulate XTIVIA, on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”



About Great Places to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

greatplacetowork.com



About XTIVIA

XTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As trusted industry thought leaders, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and services that deliver measurable results. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia.

xtivia.com Colorado Springs, CO, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ again in 2020,” says Dennis Robinson, CEO at XTIVIA. “This is the second year in a row that we have achieved this great accolade from our team members. We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results, and make a difference to our customers.”“We congratulate XTIVIA, on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”About Great Places to WorkGreat Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.greatplacetowork.comAbout XTIVIAXTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As trusted industry thought leaders, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and services that deliver measurable results. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia.xtivia.com Contact Information XTIVIA, Inc.

Deborah Guinan

719-387-0981



https://www.xtivia.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from XTIVIA, Inc.