TRUMPower Unveils Ultra-Compact 160W AC/DC Power Adapter Utilizing GaN Technology

TRUMPower introduces its new TTG160 power adapter series. The 160W GaN FET power supply targets industrial and ITE applications which require efficient power conversion. The power supply series is capable of supporting both class I and class II requirements and has 5 standard single output voltages.

Santa Clara, CA, September 18, 2020 --(



For more information on the company and its other products, visit www.trumpower.com or email us at wsales@TRUMPower.com Santa Clara, CA, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TRUMPower has added the new GaN FET TTG160 power adapter series, which targets industrial and ITE applications requiring efficient electrical power conversion, to its lineup. The power supply features an average efficiency of 91-93%, while offering a very low no-load power consumption of 0.21W. The 160 Watt power adapter meets the latest global energy efficiency standards for external supplies with its compliance to DoE Level VI.The TTG160 series comes in a compact 6.34” (L) x 2.13” (W) x 1.31” (H) enclosure for Class I models and 5.91” (L) x 2.13” (W) x 1.30” (H) enclosure for Class II models. The power supply offers a wide range of AC inlet options which include IEC 320/C6 and IEC 320/C14 for class I models or IEC 320/C8 for class II requirements. The power adapter has 5 standard single output voltages of 12, 19, 24, 48, and 56 VDC and offers thermal shutdown to help protect it from over-temperature conditions. The series operates with a universal input range of 100 to 240 VAC and operating temperatures between 0°C to +70°C ambient, while derating linearly from 100% load at +40°C to 50% load at +70°C (for 19V to 56V models) and from 100% load at +40°C to 50% load at +60°C (for the 12V model). It has a high power density of 10 W/in3. The units are reliable with 300,000 hours minimum MTBF at 25°C ambient, calculated per Telcordia SR-332.The TTG160 series carries the CE marking, is RoHS compliant, and is approved by UL/cUL, PSE and TUV to the latest ITE standards, including IEC/EN/UL 62368-1:2014, CAN/CSA 22.2 No. 62368-1-14 and IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 2nd edition. The power adapter complies with EMC and immunity standards including EN 55032, CISPR 32/FCC,VCCI class B (conducted and radiated emissions), EN 61000-3-2, EN 61000-3-3, EN 61000-4-2, EN 61000-4-3, EN 61000-4-4, EN 61000-4-5, EN 61000-4-6, EN 61000-4-8, EN 61000-4-11. It also meets energy star 2.0, ErP stage 2, CoC tier 2, NRCan & GEMS level VI standards.The TTG160 is competitively priced in OEM quantity. For a complete models list and technical data, please visit http://trumpower.com/library/ttg160.pdf or email sales@trumpower.comTRUMPower has been delivering high quality medical and industrial grade AC/DC switching power supplies and DC/DC converters for more than 25 years. The company’s medical grade power supplies range from 4W to 1200W and its line of ITE grade AC/DC power supplies range from 3W to 1400W in wall mount, desktop, open frame, and ATX PC form factors. TRUMPower can accommodate to OEM’s needs, whether they are low volume standard power supplies or high volume custom products by providing excellent service, reliable and cost-effective power solutions. As a result, it has been an ever-trustable source of power supplies for many satisfied customers over the years.For more information on the company and its other products, visit www.trumpower.com or email us at wsales@TRUMPower.com Contact Information Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower

