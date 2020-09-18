iPOP Alumni Adam Irigoyen Stars in New Netflix Series "Away"

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Adam Irigoyan, iPOP Alumni, stars in the new Netflix series "Away" alongside Hilary Swank and Josh Charles.

"I play Isaac, who Alexis, who's Hilary Swank's daughter on the show, she leaves fairly quickly after Emma [Green] goes on this three-year journey to Mars," Irigoyen told PopCulture. "We create this bond and really deep connection because of similar experiences that we've had. Obviously, they're not the same considering only so many parents can go off to Mars, but they're similar enough in that we create this beautiful connection and I sort of help her cope and deal with these just outstanding circumstances."



In the interview, Adam also discussed the scenes he looking forward to fans seeing and the level of details, he says went into the overall production. For the full interview, head to PopCulture.com.



"Away" is now streaming on Netflix with all ten episodes available to view.

Adam began his successful journey to stardom in Hollywood after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual event held in Los Angeles. Adam’s most well-known for his role on Disney’s "Shake It Up" where he stared as Deuce Martinez. He most recently has appeared in the TNT series, "The Last Ship" and will also appear in the new film "Centurion XII."



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



