PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
iPOP! LA

Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds:

iPOP Alumni Adam Irigoyen Stars in New Netflix Series "Away"


Adam Irigoyan, iPOP Alumni, stars in the new Netflix series "Away" alongside Hilary Swank and Josh Charles.

Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Adam Irigoyen journeys to the stars in the new Netflix series "Away." Adam stars alongside Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman and Ato Essandoh in the new show. The space drama focuses on a journey to Mars and the strain put on astronauts and their families. While Adam’s character will not actually be heading to space, he plays an integral role in the series. In a recent interview with PopCulture, Adam discussed the show and his characters significance in the ten-episode series.

"I play Isaac, who Alexis, who's Hilary Swank's daughter on the show, she leaves fairly quickly after Emma [Green] goes on this three-year journey to Mars," Irigoyen told PopCulture. "We create this bond and really deep connection because of similar experiences that we've had. Obviously, they're not the same considering only so many parents can go off to Mars, but they're similar enough in that we create this beautiful connection and I sort of help her cope and deal with these just outstanding circumstances."

In the interview, Adam also discussed the scenes he looking forward to fans seeing and the level of details, he says went into the overall production. For the full interview, head to PopCulture.com.

"Away" is now streaming on Netflix with all ten episodes available to view.
Adam began his successful journey to stardom in Hollywood after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual event held in Los Angeles. Adam’s most well-known for his role on Disney’s "Shake It Up" where he stared as Deuce Martinez. He most recently has appeared in the TNT series, "The Last Ship" and will also appear in the new film "Centurion XII."

About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.

For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560
Contact Information
iPOP! LA
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
Contact
ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help