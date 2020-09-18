Alexis Knapp, iPOP Alum, Stars in New Horror Film "The Knocking"

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2020 --(



"The Knocking" tells the story of a young man who tells his girlfriend he loves her for the first time only to become afflicted by a nightmarish curse. Shakira Barrera, Zelda Williams, Chris Backu, Christine Ko, Neil Brown Jr., and J Alex Brinson round out the supporting cast. The film shot for nearly four weeks under intense coronavirus protocol.



New of the film was not widely publicized, with Variety being the first to report the production had wrapped. Producer Maurice Fadida had this to share about the film in a statement to Variety: “We’re extremely grateful for both our crew behind the camera, as well as the talent and their teams who not only were trusting of our process, but were willing and able to perform gracefully on set every day during this pandemic,” Fadida said.



Alexis rose to fame after finding success in attending iPOP! LA, the twice-annual LA-based talent event. Before being cast in the fan-favorite role of Stacie in "Pitch Perfect," Alexis found her first official break in "Couples Retreat" (2009) and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010). She will next be seen in "Phobias" alongside Camille Belle and "Rosary," which is in post-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



