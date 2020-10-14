Press Releases Tianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Tianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: HPTRANS Has Launched Its New Website

Designed to offer a better user-friendly experience for customers outside China, HPTRANS adds English and Spanish options to its new website now.

Tianjin, China, October 14, 2020 --(



Lytfy.com is a complete solution for international business owners who are looking to grow their business by connecting with potential customers in their native language. HPTRANS is devoted to the services of multilingual translation and interpretation, linguistic training, talent headhunting, international publishing, localization, global public opinion and other cross-language and cross-culture services. With the new website, more customers can learn more about the services HPTRANS can offer now.



Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the service they need. New features include:



The Chinese website for HPTRANS has been active for years to help its customers in China. And the new English website brings together all HPTRANS' service, development history, honors, qualifications and information to address customers' concerns. It also offers online customer service if they need any help while browsing the website.



“We are thrilled to debut our new English website to our clients outside China, referral partners, and employer visitors,” said Mr. Shao, “Like HPTRANS, this site is born to be a bridge that helps our clients outside China get a better understanding of our language services and then we would not fail them for their trust."



Visitors to this new website can stay informed with the latest HPTRANS and industry news through the news lytfy.com will be updated on a regular basis with news of service launches, essential events and HPTRANS team.



About HPTRANS



Tianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd., in shortened form is HPTRANS and abbreviated as CHTC, was founded in Tianjin in May, 2010. With a sincere attitude, high-quality service, cost-effective price, leading technology and altruistic concept, HPTRANS has won wide praise from customers in various fields. HPTRANS has established its branches not only in Dalian and Chongqing in China but also in some cities in the United States, Germany and Netherlands. With its steady pace of development, HPTRANS hopes to bring its high quality services to the customers all over the world.



For more information on HPTRANS, Tianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd. and to view the site, please visit lytfy.com. Tianjin, China, October 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd. is inviting visitors to explore their new website: www.lytfy.com. Designed to offer a better user-friendly experience for customers outside China, HPTRANS adds English and Spanish options to its new website now.Lytfy.com is a complete solution for international business owners who are looking to grow their business by connecting with potential customers in their native language. HPTRANS is devoted to the services of multilingual translation and interpretation, linguistic training, talent headhunting, international publishing, localization, global public opinion and other cross-language and cross-culture services. With the new website, more customers can learn more about the services HPTRANS can offer now.Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the service they need. New features include:The Chinese website for HPTRANS has been active for years to help its customers in China. And the new English website brings together all HPTRANS' service, development history, honors, qualifications and information to address customers' concerns. It also offers online customer service if they need any help while browsing the website.“We are thrilled to debut our new English website to our clients outside China, referral partners, and employer visitors,” said Mr. Shao, “Like HPTRANS, this site is born to be a bridge that helps our clients outside China get a better understanding of our language services and then we would not fail them for their trust."Visitors to this new website can stay informed with the latest HPTRANS and industry news through the news lytfy.com will be updated on a regular basis with news of service launches, essential events and HPTRANS team.About HPTRANSTianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd., in shortened form is HPTRANS and abbreviated as CHTC, was founded in Tianjin in May, 2010. With a sincere attitude, high-quality service, cost-effective price, leading technology and altruistic concept, HPTRANS has won wide praise from customers in various fields. HPTRANS has established its branches not only in Dalian and Chongqing in China but also in some cities in the United States, Germany and Netherlands. With its steady pace of development, HPTRANS hopes to bring its high quality services to the customers all over the world.For more information on HPTRANS, Tianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd. and to view the site, please visit lytfy.com. Contact Information Tianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd.

Emily Zhao

022-28219009



lytfy.com

hptrans.marketing@gmail.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tianjin HPTRANS Service Co., Ltd.