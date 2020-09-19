Future Armoured Vehicles CEE to Commence in Less Than 4 Weeks Time

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: There are only 4 weeks until the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Virtual conference.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, September 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- There are less than 4 weeks left until the 6th annual Future Armoured Central and Eastern Europe conference returns as a fully interactive virtual event on the 12th and 13th October.The two-day conference will welcome an exceptional gathering of international senior military officers from the Central and Eastern European region showcasing their very latest armoured vehicles updates.Delegate registrations are only £499, while Military and Government personnel can join free of charge. Register at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom12Agenda highlights• Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces presenting on "Developing the Future of Czech Land Force Strategy"• Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD presenting on "Ensuring Regional Security with Interoperable and Capable Ground Platforms"• Major General Patrick Donahoe, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence, US Army presenting on "Enhancing Ground Manoeuvre Capability through Successful Integration of Combat Systems"• Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces presenting on "The Future of the 7th Mechanized Brigade in the Czech Armed Forces"• Colonel Jan Drozd, Dean University of Defence Brno, Czech Armed Forces presenting on "Analysing the Current and Future Role of Infantry Fighting Vehicles in the Czech Armed Forces"• Lieutenant Colonel Vojko Sotlar, Chief of Infantry Combat Development Section, Slovenian Army General Staff presenting on "The Role of the Infantry Combat Development Section and the Wider Outlook for the Slovenian Armed Forces"• Lieutenant Colonel Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence Forces presenting on "Developing Mechanised Capacity for the Estonian Scouts Battalion"• Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Linne, Branch Chief, Armoured Corps, Army Concepts and Capabilities Centre, Bundeswehr presenting on "The Evolution of the German Armoured Fighting Vehicles and Main Battle Tank Platforms"This virtual event offers the opportunity for the defence community to come together online to discuss how leading nations are integrating enhanced systems into their combat platforms.To register and view the full agenda with the speaker line up, the brochure is available at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom12Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 202012th – 13th October 2020Virtual Conference onlyProudly sponsored by:Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall DefenceSponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem RoboticsTo sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748REGISTER online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom12



