Infopro Learning and Beyond Insurance to Create a Unique Sales and Performance Enhancing Online Training Program

Infopro Learning and Beyond Insurance partnered to create a virtual skill enhancement named Sales Accelerator™ . The program was designed for sales professionals within the insurance domain, helping them train of skills that helps them increase performance. The learning modules are mobile friendly and self-paced to help professionals gain knowledge and know-how specific to the insurance industry. The learning experience helps sales professionals gain growth, productivity and performance.

Beyond Insurance (www.beyondinsurance.com) empowers insurance agency leaders, carriers and other insurance professionals to capture unrealized potential - what one is capable of becoming. It fulfills this objective through the deployment of processes, systems, tools and tactics. Beyond Insurance partnered with Infopro Learning (www.infoprolearning.com) , a leading training outsourcing provider, to create Sales Accelerator™ - virtual skill enhancement modules. Designed for sales professionals within the insurance domain, these high-quality, mobile friendly, self-paced online courses arm individuals with the knowledge and know-how to reach full potential. Each course is a complete, stand-alone learning experience that fuels growth, productivity and performance. If the learner chooses to complete all 10 courses, he or she will earn the Accredited Sales Advisor (ASA) certification, a symbol of professional excellence in consultative sales.



Launched in August, 2020, the online program offers a unique set of disciplines ranging from effective goal setting, creating and delivering a powerful value proposition, prospect research and qualification, cross selling , using social media to drive actionable results, the art of negotiation, the power of persuasion and more.



Scott Addis, founder and CEO of Beyond Insurance shares, “Our Sales Accelerators™ have been very well received There is no question that the 10 skills are hitting the mark. And the timing of the offering supports the huge influx of industry professionals who want to hit the ground running. The Sales Accelerators also serve seasoned and successful professionals who wish to refresh and fine-tune their capabilities to reach higher levels of success. The online, self-pace mode of delivery, supported by an assessment tool, offers the flexibility to chart one’s own course of learning and development. The Accredited Sales Advisor has been the icing on the cake.”



Craig Calhoun, Vice-President, Sales, Infopro Learning adds, "The shift towards adopting digital learning is ubiquitous, across industries. The Banking and Insurance sector has been one of the early adopters of e-learning and we have developed a deep understanding of the training needs of the industry. Infopro Learning is proud to partner with Beyond Insurance, to create the Sales Accelerator™ Program – aligned to the learning preferences of modern professionals. With videos, graphics, interactions and assessments, the mobile-enabled courses offer a powerful learning experience and empower learners to achieve more.”



About Beyond Insurance

Beyond Insurance is a technology enhanced training and coaching organization that innovates and brings market products, services and solutions for the insurance industry. A centerpiece of the firm is the Beyond Insurance Global Network (BIGN) – a select group of agencies in the United States , Canada and England who achieve market leadership , organic growth, and enviable valuations through advanced processes, decision-support capabilities and best practices

About Infopro Learning

Infopro Learning is a human capital transformation company, that helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through performance improvement strategies and workforce solutions to optimize business outcomes.



For over 25 years, Infopro Learning has unlocked the human potential of our clients’ employees, partners, and customers by improving business performance, delivering meaningful learning experiences, and creating sustainable operational excellence.



Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, U.S.A. and offices around the world, Infopro Learning helps organizations build capacity at speed, utilizing a full suite of talent, training, and technology solutions.



