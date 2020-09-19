Schoolgirl - Verity Drew Firth - Features as Youngest Interviewed for Book; Female Entrepreneurs - The Secrets of Their Success

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Verity Drew Firth Press Release

Actress and Filmmaker Verity Drew Firth is the youngest interviewee for the book Female Entrepreneurs – The Secrets of Their Success by John Smythe and Ruth Saunders. Verity was only 12 when she was interviewed and is now a student at The BRIT School of Performing Arts.

London, United Kingdom, September 19, 2020 --(



Other interviewees include digital supremo Martha Lane Fox and serial entrepreneur and investor Lara Morgan, behind Scentered and Pacific Direct.



Ruth Saunders and John Smythe said: “For us authors meeting Verity was an electrifying experience. A non-stop show lasting one and a half hours. We'd love to fast forward ten years to see the heights she will doubtless climb. Verity is a fantastic role model for other young people to realise that they can turn their interests, talents and passions into entrepreneurial ventures.”



Verity started her performing career at age of four years old and has since gone on to work across stage, television and film, as well as presenting and interviewing.



When Verity was 11 she ventured into filmmaking and won a range of awards for her first solo film at 12 years of age as well as others for later films. At 13 Verity set up her own production company Limes House Films.



This year (2020) Verity is sitting on a judging panel for film festival submissions and is excited to be starting her first year at The BRIT School to study Film and Media Production alongside the Performing Arts.



Now 14 Verity says, "I'm absolutely delighted to see the publication of this book whose objective is to encourage and inspire women of all ages in society who'd like to be entrepreneurs. I'm honoured to be included."



'Female Entrepreneurs – The Secrets of Their Success' is available via Amazon https://amzn.to/371flPz, Routledge https://bit.ly/36W1Xbf and all good book outlets.



Footnote:

The book's co-author Ruth Saunders recently featured on a BBC World Service broadcast and in a BBC article discussing female entrepreneurs and ageism.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/w3csz7js

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54080397



Further information available (including contact details):

Press Release for the book – Female Entrepreneurs – The Secrets of Their Success by John Smythe and Ruth Saunders. (and Book Cover image)

Biography for Verity Drew Firth (and Images)



Contact for Verity:

Teila Firth

team@veritydrewfirth.com

mobile: 07720 404775



Verity Drew Firth



Verity is a student at The BRIT School - the world renown British performing arts and technology school in London, famous for nurturing creative talent.



As well as previously attending The Sylvia Young Theatre School in Westminster Verity has taken classes at The Young Actors Theatre Islington since the age of five (and has appeared in a number of their productions).



Mini Biography

Verity Drew Firth is a child actress (singer and dancer), presenter, model and young filmmaker.



Verity started her performing career at age four when she delighted in her first appearance on stage. As well as working in Pantomime, Musical and West End Theatre, Radio and TV Verity has appeared in a number of Films and Music Videos.



Her experience of acting and interest in film (combined with her talent for photography) led Verity to start making her own movies, which she has a passion for continuing alongside her acting. She has won a number of awards for her own short films.



CV highlights

Verity's first radio drama was the BBC's Cazalet Chronicles as Juliet; she played Dan's (Greg Davies) niece Lucy in ManDown (Channel 4) and was The Child in the powerful stage adaptation of 1984 at The Playhouse Theatre (Robert Icke/Duncan MacMillan) in London's West End. Whiplash, the music video she appears in, on electric guitar, was nominated for Best Drum and Bass Music Video.



Verity enjoys presenting and has been privileged to interview a diverse range of distinguished people including:actors Sir Patrick Steward, Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter and Rebecca Ferguson; directors Rob Marshall, Joe Cornish and Jill Coulton, writer and performer Lin Manuel as well as many other outstanding Performing Art, Theatre, Film and Music professionals.



Background

Verity is the great niece of Richard Macphail musician (of Genesis game) and businessman, and Maggie Cole the world renown Harpsichord player. Her father is portrait and reportage photographer Andrew Firth (FirthPhoto). Verity lives in London with her parents, younger brother and her two Tonkinese cats (as well as two terrier family dogs).



Full resume and further images available on request.



Social Media



Instagram @veritydrewfirth / @limeshousefilms

Twitter @veritydrewfirth / @limeshousefilms

Facebook (page) @VerityDrewFirth



Agent:



Bonnie Lia

Bonnie & Betty, London, UK

agency@bonnieandbetty.com

+44 (0)20 8301 8333



Links:



https://www.spotlight.com/6573-5645-4187



https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3851301/



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8mwBhPI8auTpw-sBTO2cg



Notes:



New book "Female Entrepreneurs - The Secrets of Their Success" interviews 52 female entrepreneurs who have overcome the obstacles to launch and run successful companies



It inspires and encourages women to take their first steps in entrepreneurship



It highlights the massive chasm in funding for entrepreneurial women vs. men



For media enquiries, photography, interview requests or to obtain a copy of the book please contact:



Jane Henry

Marylebone Marketing

Email: jane@marylebonemarketing.com

Mob: +44 789 666 8155

https://marylebonemarketing.com/



Rebecca Marsh

Senior Editor - Routledge

Teila Firth

+44(0)7720404775



www.veritydrewfirth.com



