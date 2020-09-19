PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
HostPapa

HostPapa Continues Its Expansion Into the United States Marketplace with Canvas Host Acquisition


Portland, OR, September 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HostPapa Inc., a leading Canadian cloud services provider specialized in providing green web hosting solutions and security services for small and medium businesses (SMBs), is continuing its growth strategy with the acquisition of Canvas Host.

Canvas Host is based in Portland, Oregon, and has been providing comprehensive domain registration, email, web hosting, reseller hosting, and dedicated servers for personal, business, and non-profit needs. The acquisition of Canvas Host came as a natural step for HostPapa, based on the companies’ shared love of supporting small businesses and environmentalism.

“We are excited to welcome the Canvas Host customers to our HostPapa family. We would also like to extend our appreciation to David & Angela Anderson for building such a great company with passionate and loyal customers,” said HostPapa founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Opalchuk.

For Canvas Host customers, the acquisition provides access to enhanced infrastructure and a wide portfolio of fully-featured cloud services, backed by expert customer service ー multilingual, available 24/7 by phone, email or chat ー and powered by renewable green energy. In order to ensure a seamless and hassle-free transition, HostPapa will prioritize upgrading all the newly acquired customers' infrastructure, along with enhancing their current support coverage and potential portfolio of services.

About HostPapa
HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com) based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2006. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award-winning multilingual customer support provided by the PapaSquad team of experts.

Email: press@hostpapa.com
Website: www.hostpapa.com
Contact Information
HostPapa
Andreea Constantin
905-315-3455
Contact
www.hostpapa.com

