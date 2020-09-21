

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Protus3 Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Protus3: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Christine Peterson, President at Protus3, Named C-Suites Award Winner

The Triangle Business Journal has named Christine Peterson, President at Protus3, a 2020 C-Suite Award winner.





These awards honor outstanding C-level executives for their contributions to the Triangle community. The 2020 class of C-Suite Awards winners includes individuals from a variety of industries such as technology, life sciences, finance and commercial real estate. They also hold such titles as chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and chief marketing officer.



Christine Peterson joined the company in 1991 as the only woman at the firm, and as the Administrative Assistant, she was in the lowest position. In 1996, the company’s owner was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and expressed an interest in selling some of his stock to employees. This created a couple opportunities for employees, and Chris seized the moment. Between 1996 and 2012, she purchased stock in the company, completed two degrees from Campbell University, and sat for and passed the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) and Industrial Security Program (ISP) exams. Her roles within Protus3 also grew from Administrative Assistant to Office Manager, Vice President, Executive Vice President and in 2012 to President.



In addition, she was a key member of the team when Protus3 elected to add the federal government to its client list, and she led the process of applying for and winning a GSA Schedule Contract in 2001, which was followed by an IDIQ with the Navy in 2009. Her responsibilities included finance, HR, facilities, Facilities Security Officer (classified contracts), security generalist, and business development/marketing. In 2012 she was offered the role of President and has since been responsible for the day to day operations of the firm, as well as leader of the investigative and consulting lines of the business.



“People are everything. Take care of the employees and the clients, and you take care of the business, the clients, and the greater community,” Peterson answered when asked what one lesson she learned early in her career that she applies to her current role. “Our success is in the creation of opportunities for others. As security professionals, at Protus3 we are acutely aware that our success is realized when security events don’t happen because we have partnered with clients and our greater community to build the appropriate safeguards to protect their assets and prosperity. When companies engage in the protection of their assets, including employees and customers, they create opportunity, wages/salaries, and the foundation of a healthy community, which impacts everyone.”



Peterson’s community involvement is extensive, including service to the Meredith College Business School Board of Advisors, the Wake STEM Early College High School, ASIS International, National Classification Management Society, the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Triangle Family Services, Triangle CFO Forum, CEO Roundtable, and InfraGard.



When asked about Peterson’s mentoring style, Tasha Dyson, Security Analyst / Investigator stated, “The mentoring relationship changes based on the experience of the mentor and the mentee. When I first started at RMA, now Protus3, it was my first professional job out of college, and Christine Peterson was instrumental in helping me learn those soft skills that have gone a long way! Chris asks me the tough questions and pushes me to ask them of myself. She has changed too, and watching her identify and accomplish something outside her comfort zone is inspiring. One of the marks of a good mentor is if their advice extends beyond the person being mentored. I’m in a position now where there are employees who ask my advice, and I’m able to pass along some of the things I’ve learned from her!”



To learn more about Christine Peterson, President of Protus3, visit Raleigh, NC, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Triangle Business Journal has named Christine Peterson, President at Protus3, a 2020 C-Suite Award winner . This year’s 18 winners are scheduled to be recognized at a virtual event at 10:00am on Friday, September 25, 2020. For details and to register for the event, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/triangle/event/165133/2020/new-date-2020-ceo-of-the-year-and-csuite-awards These awards honor outstanding C-level executives for their contributions to the Triangle community. The 2020 class of C-Suite Awards winners includes individuals from a variety of industries such as technology, life sciences, finance and commercial real estate. They also hold such titles as chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and chief marketing officer.Christine Peterson joined the company in 1991 as the only woman at the firm, and as the Administrative Assistant, she was in the lowest position. In 1996, the company’s owner was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and expressed an interest in selling some of his stock to employees. This created a couple opportunities for employees, and Chris seized the moment. Between 1996 and 2012, she purchased stock in the company, completed two degrees from Campbell University, and sat for and passed the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) and Industrial Security Program (ISP) exams. Her roles within Protus3 also grew from Administrative Assistant to Office Manager, Vice President, Executive Vice President and in 2012 to President.In addition, she was a key member of the team when Protus3 elected to add the federal government to its client list, and she led the process of applying for and winning a GSA Schedule Contract in 2001, which was followed by an IDIQ with the Navy in 2009. Her responsibilities included finance, HR, facilities, Facilities Security Officer (classified contracts), security generalist, and business development/marketing. In 2012 she was offered the role of President and has since been responsible for the day to day operations of the firm, as well as leader of the investigative and consulting lines of the business.“People are everything. Take care of the employees and the clients, and you take care of the business, the clients, and the greater community,” Peterson answered when asked what one lesson she learned early in her career that she applies to her current role. “Our success is in the creation of opportunities for others. As security professionals, at Protus3 we are acutely aware that our success is realized when security events don’t happen because we have partnered with clients and our greater community to build the appropriate safeguards to protect their assets and prosperity. When companies engage in the protection of their assets, including employees and customers, they create opportunity, wages/salaries, and the foundation of a healthy community, which impacts everyone.”Peterson’s community involvement is extensive, including service to the Meredith College Business School Board of Advisors, the Wake STEM Early College High School, ASIS International, National Classification Management Society, the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Triangle Family Services, Triangle CFO Forum, CEO Roundtable, and InfraGard.When asked about Peterson’s mentoring style, Tasha Dyson, Security Analyst / Investigator stated, “The mentoring relationship changes based on the experience of the mentor and the mentee. When I first started at RMA, now Protus3, it was my first professional job out of college, and Christine Peterson was instrumental in helping me learn those soft skills that have gone a long way! Chris asks me the tough questions and pushes me to ask them of myself. She has changed too, and watching her identify and accomplish something outside her comfort zone is inspiring. One of the marks of a good mentor is if their advice extends beyond the person being mentored. I’m in a position now where there are employees who ask my advice, and I’m able to pass along some of the things I’ve learned from her!”To learn more about Christine Peterson, President of Protus3, visit https://protus3.com/christine-l-peterson-cpp-isp/ Contact Information Protus3

Tasha Dyson

(919) 834-8584



www.protus3.com



Click here to view the company profile of Protus3

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Protus3