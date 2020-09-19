Press Releases USA Vein Clinics Press Release

Receive press releases from USA Vein Clinics: By Email RSS Feeds: Free Webinars Offered During PAD Awareness Month

USA Vascular Centers will offer free webinars during Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month to encourage screening for PAD, a chronic circulatory condition that affects over 20 million Americans.

Northbrook, IL, September 19, 2020 --(



“PAD: How Early Detection Can Save Your Legs and Life” will be presented on Thursday, September 24 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Dr. Brent Steadman, Vascular & Interventional Radiologist, USA Vascular Centers. The early symptoms of PAD, a common, but serious condition, will be discussed. Register at https://bit.ly/2R6c57P.



“PAD 101: What’s Peripheral Arterial Disease?” will be presented on Monday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Dr. Aaron Shiloh, interventional radiologist, USA Vascular Centers. Dr. Shiloh will focus on understanding Peripheral Arterial Disease as well as symptoms and prevention. Register at https://bit.ly/3hv9lLO.



PAD is a chronic circulatory condition that affects over 20 million Americans and is more common than Alzheimer’s, Stroke and most forms of cancer. Of those diagnosed with PAD, it is estimated that 200,000 of them – disproportionately from minority communities – will suffer avoidable amputations every year. Untreated PAD can be dangerous because it can lead to painful symptoms or loss of a leg, and patients with PAD have an increased risk of coronary artery disease, stroke and heart attack.



By increasing PAD awareness, USA Vascular Centers strives to improve access to PAD screening and treatments which is shown to improve quality of life, reduce care costs, and prevent limb loss. For more information or to schedule an online consultation, http: contact www.usavascularcenters.com or call 888-773-2193.



USA Vascular Centers are part of USA Clinics Group which includes USA Vein Clinics and USA Fibroid Centers. USA Vascular Clinics locations include New York, West Virginia, California, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington and Texas. At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience perform minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay. Northbrook, IL, September 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- USA Vascular Centers, a national network of minimally-invasive, non-surgical vascular treatment centers, will offer free webinars during Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month to help patients to better understand their condition, resources to find support, questions to ask their physicians, and encourage screening for PAD.“PAD: How Early Detection Can Save Your Legs and Life” will be presented on Thursday, September 24 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Dr. Brent Steadman, Vascular & Interventional Radiologist, USA Vascular Centers. The early symptoms of PAD, a common, but serious condition, will be discussed. Register at https://bit.ly/2R6c57P.“PAD 101: What’s Peripheral Arterial Disease?” will be presented on Monday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Dr. Aaron Shiloh, interventional radiologist, USA Vascular Centers. Dr. Shiloh will focus on understanding Peripheral Arterial Disease as well as symptoms and prevention. Register at https://bit.ly/3hv9lLO.PAD is a chronic circulatory condition that affects over 20 million Americans and is more common than Alzheimer’s, Stroke and most forms of cancer. Of those diagnosed with PAD, it is estimated that 200,000 of them – disproportionately from minority communities – will suffer avoidable amputations every year. Untreated PAD can be dangerous because it can lead to painful symptoms or loss of a leg, and patients with PAD have an increased risk of coronary artery disease, stroke and heart attack.By increasing PAD awareness, USA Vascular Centers strives to improve access to PAD screening and treatments which is shown to improve quality of life, reduce care costs, and prevent limb loss. For more information or to schedule an online consultation, http: contact www.usavascularcenters.com or call 888-773-2193.USA Vascular Centers are part of USA Clinics Group which includes USA Vein Clinics and USA Fibroid Centers. USA Vascular Clinics locations include New York, West Virginia, California, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington and Texas. At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience perform minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay. Contact Information USA Vein Clinics

Susan Swartz

224-433-3291



www.usaveinclinics.com

Susan Swartz

224-433-3291



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from USA Vein Clinics