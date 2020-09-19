Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center’s First-Ever Riverside Market Celebrates Paulaner Bräuhaus’s 6-Million-Litre Milestone

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center Press Release

Beijing, China, September 19, 2020 --



A Brewing industry legend for 28 years



In 1634, an authentic German brew upholding Purity Law standards was crafted by monks at Neudeck ob der Au monastery – a brew now known as Paulaner beer. Fast-forward to 1992, and the brew finds its first home in China in the heart of the capital city. Now the beloved amber draft also receives the spotlight during numerous celebrations, from Oktoberfest to Maifest, as it continues to symbolise a good time. Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center’s Paulaner Bräuhaus is continuing to extend the history of this iconic microbrewery by announcing the 6-million-litre brewery milestone and bringing artisans of all kinds to the steps of Beijing’s first German microbrewery.



According to the Brewer’s Daily register, the restaurant’s daily average beer sales throughout the year amounted to 700 litres, reaching 1,100 litres a day during the summer and autumn peak seasons.



“Since Paulaner opened in Beijing, there have been detailed records every day counting the raw material measurements, minutes spent brewing and the brewing temperature to ensure a consistent product of this classic brew. On 20 October 2019, the record was set for the most beer produced during a single day throughout the Oktoberfest, with 1,630 litres,” said Zhang Wei, one of Paulaner’s expert brewers who joined the team in 2001.



“Paulaner has always imported the best quality hops, yeast and other raw materials from Bavaria, Germany, as it adheres to the traditional whole-malt brewing process and HACCP system standards to create first-class quality rich beer,” Zhang Wei said. “Three of the classic German beers – Paulaner’s dark beer, light beer and wheat beer brews – are known for being sensational, refined and unchanging. Paulaner beer requires a controlled fermentation temperature with no errors, such as a temperature difference of 0.2 degrees higher, which has not changed for 28 years… But, of course, the rules also bring innovation.”



Zhang Weizheng continued: “If the climate is adjusted, the brewers will choose new hop varieties or use other yeast strains to create a new seasonal beer type. For example, Salvadoran high-strength beers, such as May Burke and Dunkel Wheat, are all well received seasonal classics that play off the variety of different wheats.”



70+ Family-Friendly Vendors at the Riverside Market



Kempinski Hotel Beijing’s unique location and well-built private garden provide guests with a tranquil oasis within the bustling city centre of Beijing. The East Garden of the hotel occupies over 3,000 square metres and features small bridges, flowing water and fresh greenery. This hidden paradise allows children to get close to nature, while parents can enjoy a relaxing stroll outdoors. Whether playing on the lawn, feeding at the koi pond or watching the splendid autumn leaves change, all ages can savour the untouched nature. Connected to the South Side of the Garden is the newly redesigned Liangmaqiao River beside an open-air waterfront river walk. The landscape strip totals 800,000 square metres of rich flora and fauna, perfect for guests’ relaxation and entertainment.



The first-ever Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center Riverside Market brings together more than 70 distinctive brands and merchants from around the city from various fields such as handicrafts, creative cuisine, jewellery, parent-child leisure and speciality coffee, plus a plethora of sensational bazaar products. In addition to visiting the market, consumers can also experience a family-friendly feature film, parent and child car test-drives, coffee-tasting courses, emerald appreciation lectures, sports medicine lectures, floral workshops and countless free activities, while appreciating Liangmaqiao River and Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center’s Open-Air Garden. Katherine Wang

+861064653388



https://www.kempinski.com/en/beijing/hotel-lufthansa-center/



