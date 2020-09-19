Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bizmindz Technologies LLP Press Release

Receive press releases from Bizmindz Technologies LLP: By Email RSS Feeds: Email Validation Plugin for WordPress Launched by Bizmindz Technologies LLP

Bizmindz is a software solutions and services company primarily building solutions for the SMB segment. Antideo is a brand owned by Bizmindz that houses several capabilities in and around Email as well as IP intelligence solutions. The plugin is an effort towards helping small business owners with cost effective email validation solutions. The longer term vision for the plugin is to transform it into a full fledged spam and scam protection tool while still maintaining affordability. Thrissur, India, September 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Committed to the long term goal of providing a suite of powerful tools for SMB’s at affordable costs, Bizmindz Technologies has launched an email validator plugin for WordPress websites on September 7th, 2020. The plugin is offered in two variants i.e. a free version and a premium version.Full details about the plugin can be found at https://www.antideo.com/wordpress-email-validation-plugin/.Antideo is a powerful and user friendly real time email validation and contact form spam protection plugin that is suited for WordPress sites with contact forms. The plugin is best suited for WordPress websites of any size irrespective of the volume of traffic, to prevent scammers and spammers sending fake inquiries using fake email addresses.Antideo’s Chief Operating Officer Bibin said, “The plugin was developed based on a lot of feedback from prospective customers who wanted to use our email validation service but neither had the resource or time to integrate our API’s to their website.We designed the plugin to be very easy to use, keeping in mind non tech users but still providing them with strong email validation capabilities out of the box.”The plugin interface is layman friendly with explanation texts that makes it easy to navigate. The interface helps configure the plugin with simple "click to activate" buttons to turn on the capabilities of the plugin, the dashboard also provides an insight into the number of validations done by the email validator.The Antideo Email Checker has a number of features that work in real time when a website visitor fills up a contact form, geared towards reducing fake inquiries. The primary capabilities offered by the plugin are:Email syntax validationDisposable email checkMX Records checkFree email checkGeneric email checkLocal whitelist of emails and domainsLocal blacklist of emails and domainsThe plugin can be downloaded and installed from the WordPress plugin repository directly on to a WordPress website without any technical help.There is help available on the Antideo website with step by step instructions for activating the plugin from the Wordpress Plugin Directory and also doing it manually.The Antideo Email Validator is an effective solution to reduce spam that comes through contact forms which end up wasting valuable marketing resources. The solution works in real time so that the visitors filling up the contact form get an error message immediately, pushing them to enter their valid email address. The plugin also allows the users to weed out free emails from ESP’s like Gmail, Yahoo, AOL etc. as well as role based emails like admin@, support@, sales@ etc, this specific feature comes in handy for websites selling B2B.Again, those wishing to learn more about the new plugin can do so at: https://www.antideo.com/wordpress-email-validation-plugin/.About BizmindzBizmindz is a software solutions and services company primarily building solutions for the SMB segment. Antideo is a brand owned by Bizmindz that houses several capabilities in and around Email as well as IP intelligence solutions. The plugin is an effort towards helping small business owners with cost effective email validation solutions. The longer term vision for the plugin is to transform it into a full fledged spam and scam protection tool while still maintaining affordability. Contact Information Bizmindz Technologies LLP

