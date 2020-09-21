Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Just Four Weeks to Go Until Military PNT 2020 Takes Place Virtually

SMi reports: The virtual Military PNT conference will take place on SMi’s Virtual Conference Platform over 19th and 20th October 2020 to explore satellite navigation technology in depth.

London, United Kingdom, September 21, 2020 --(



The conference will be an online meeting point for military and industry representatives to discuss how satellite navigation technology is supporting the terrestrial forces, covering topics such as PNT resilience, the future of US PNT, the UK’s post-Galileo PNT environment, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.



Attendees will be able to participate virtually in vital conversations with the Military PNT community, hear key updates from the industry and listen to senior briefings from international representatives.



As the conference is just four weeks’ away, interested parties are encouraged to book their place as soon as possible. Attendance is FREE for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom12



Conference Highlights:



· Understand how PNT constellations are developing, and discuss procurement priorities and requirements for the next generation of global navigation systems



· Hear military briefings from the US DoD, UK MoD and other nations on the present and future of PNT



· Hear key updates from commercial solution providers building cutting edge technologies



· Network virtually with key players in the field from military, government and industry



Agenda Highlights:



· "Robust Global Navigation System - Providing the Backbone of Capability for the UK MoD"

Squadron Leader Mark Lynch, Beyond Line Of Sight Desk Officer & SO2 ATCOM and PNT, UK Strategic Command, UK MoD



· "GPS - The Backbone of US PNT Capability"

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Toth, Commander, 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Air Force



· "APNT Cross-Functional Team: Enabling the Warfighter with Effective and Resilient PNT Capabilities"

Mr Willie Nelson (SES), Director, APNT Cross Functional Team, US Army



· "GNSS Industry Update and Outlook"

Ms Aureline Borel, Permanent Representative, Galileo Services



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom12



Military PNT Virtual Conference

Date: 19th – 20th October 2020

Time Zone: BST

Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin

Sponsor: L3Harris



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

