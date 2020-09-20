Propel Guru Announces a Free Webinar on "Connecting The Dots: Mindful Self-Compassion"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Propel Guru Press Release

The webinar will be presented by Rhythm Malhotra, the founder of The Skillette School, and Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Propel Guru.

Rhythm Malhotra, the founder of The Skillette School, and Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Propel Guru, will be discussing how we can find ways of working compassionately with that voice of self-criticism that allows us to achieve our goals and make the change we wish to manifest in our lives. They will share their experience developing community-led mindfulness and self-compassion practices to promote the well-being of youth, families, and communities who are marginalized. Rhythm and Ajay will also discuss how they are helping the communities to build resilience and collective capacity for social justice and healing.



In this webinar, attendees will learn on how to integrate yin and yang – tender and fierce – self-compassion. Yin self-compassion involves “being with” ourselves in a compassionate way, as we naturally do for our loved ones who struggle. Yang self-compassion involves taking concrete action to protect, provide, and motivate ourselves – drawing our boundaries firmly, motivating ourselves to reach our goals or make needed changes, and saying “no” to others who are hurting us.



Website: https://www.propelguru.com/ Coquitlam, Canada, September 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Propel Guru, a Digital Marketing and Website Development Company in Canada, has announced that it will be hosting a free webinar on Connecting The Dots: Mindful Self-Compassion on October 8, 2020 (Thursday) at 11 am EST (3 pm GMT and 8:30 pm IST).The webinar will be presented by Rhythm Malhotra, the founder of The Skillette School, and Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Propel Guru.Rhythm Malhotra, the founder of The Skillette School, and Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Propel Guru, will be discussing how we can find ways of working compassionately with that voice of self-criticism that allows us to achieve our goals and make the change we wish to manifest in our lives. They will share their experience developing community-led mindfulness and self-compassion practices to promote the well-being of youth, families, and communities who are marginalized. Rhythm and Ajay will also discuss how they are helping the communities to build resilience and collective capacity for social justice and healing.In this webinar, attendees will learn on how to integrate yin and yang – tender and fierce – self-compassion. Yin self-compassion involves “being with” ourselves in a compassionate way, as we naturally do for our loved ones who struggle. Yang self-compassion involves taking concrete action to protect, provide, and motivate ourselves – drawing our boundaries firmly, motivating ourselves to reach our goals or make needed changes, and saying “no” to others who are hurting us.In this webinar, attendees will learn about:Understanding and connecting Mindfulness & Self-CompassionUnderstanding the Yin and Yang sides of Self-CompassionLearning about Self Care and its different typesThe transforming effects of Mindful Self-CompassionDeveloping an understanding of the components of self-compassionExperiencing basic self-compassion practicesExploring the role of self-compassion in working through self-criticism to make behavior changesFamiliarizing themselves with the Mindful Self-Compassion programAbout Rhythm MalhotraRhythm Malhotra is an accredited Soft Skills Trainer & Image Consultant who empowers people with confidence and self-belief. Rhythm is the proud founder of The Skillette School and has imparted over 1000 hours of training to people of all ages in different organizations. She cultivates inner and outer self in individuals by training them on soft skills modules like Effective Communication, Transactional Analysis, and Emotional Intelligence. A former psychology counsellor, Rhythm is well versed with the brand image industry and the insights of human behavior.About Ajay DubediAjay Dubedi has more than 15 years of experience in leading business operations and client management in the segments of digital marketing and CRM. Ajay is driven by test-driven development paradigms, and exceedingly collaborative across all disciplines (from stakeholders to product to design to development to users – and back again).About Propel GuruPropel Guru is a top-of-the-line creative digital marketing company that is dedicated to creating memorable and enriching digital experiences. It provides ingenious and innovative sales, lead generation, email marketing, graphical content, and digital marketing solutions to small, medium, large, and Fortune 500 Companies.Users can register for this webinar by visiting the Webinars' section on the Propel Guru website.Stay updated with Propel Guru events and developments by joining its online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Contact Information:Investor RelationsPropel Guru1310 Honeysuckle Lane, Coquitlam, BC V3E 2E8, CanadaTel: +1-604-256-0821Email: hello@propelguru.comWebsite: https://www.propelguru.com/ Contact Information Propel Guru

Adam Hardy

1-604-256-0821



https://www.propelguru.com/



