SMi Group’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom 2020 Goes Virtual

SMi Group Reports: The 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition taking place on 10 to 12 November 2020, will now be available virtually with online access only.

London, United Kingdom, September 21, 2020 --(



With the three event now going virtual they have finalised the programme with military speakers and some commercial speakers for the three day conference. A selection of confirmed speakers include:



Day One – 10 November 2020 - UK & Europe Focus

• Chair: Mr Patrick Rayermann, Colonel, US Army Space Operations, Retired, Consultant

• Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, Director Space, UK MoD

• Captain David Moody, Deputy Head, Space, UK STRATCOM

• Mr Richard Franklin, UK Managing Director and Head of Secure Communications, Airbus Defence & Space

• Ms Kay Sears, VP & GM Military Space, Lockheed Martin

• Mr Don Brown, General Manager, Government Services, Business Development, Telesat

• Mr Patrick Biewer, CEO, GovSat



Day Two – 11 November 2020 – US Focus

• Chair: Mr Christopher Baugh, President , Northern Sky Research

• Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force

• Andy Lincoln, CTO, Government Systems, Viasat

• Colonel Ryan Gulden, Director, SATCOM Integration, SMC, US Space Force

• Mr Gustaf Anderson, Senior Director, Business Development, Global Enterprise Solutions, Leonardo DRS

• Mr Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force

• Mr Mark Dale, Director, Kratos



Day Three – 12 November 2020 – International Focus

• Squadron Leader Rob Bexley, Capability Manager Aerospace C4, Capability Branch, New Zealand Defence Force

• Mr Luke Brown, Assistant Secretary Space and Communication, Australian Department Of Defence

• Colonel Cameron Stoltz, Director Space Requirements , Canadian Armed Forces

• Brigadier General Pantelis Arapis, Assistant Chief Of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, NATO SHAPE

• Lieutenant Colonel Seiji Manabe, Deputy Director, National Security Space Section, National Space Policy Secretariat/ Cabinet Office

• Rear Admiral Alfonso Perez de Nanclares y Perez de Acevedo, Head of SAT&CYB Systems Branch, Spanish MoD



The updated brochure will be available next week, to see the full speaker line-up and three-day agenda, click on the "programme tab" at http://ww.globalmilsatcom.com/PR5



The SMi Virtual Portal will allow attendees to, attend the conference at the comfort of their home or office and also:

• Access the portal 2 weeks prior to the event and up to 2 months after the event

• Create your own virtual profile

• Connect with sponsors, speakers, delegates and media partners

• Manage and create your own personal agenda for the conference

• Ask questions in sessions either openly or anonymously

• Download presentations and promotional materials including videos

• Visit the sponsor exhibition stands throughout the day and also schedule meetings with sponsors



To find out more about the Virtual Portal and to see the video, please visit www.smi-online.co.uk/virtual.



Global MilSatCom’s three-day virtual conference is only £999. Registrations can be made online at http://ww.globalmilsatcom.com/PR5



SMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom

Conference: 10th – 12th November 2020

Focus Day: 9th November 2020

London, UK

http://ww.globalmilsatcom.com/nsrpr4



Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Sponsors: GovSat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect UK I Telesat I Thales Communications I Viasat

Exhibitors: Hytec Inter I Inster I Leonardo DRS I Marlink SAS I XTAR

For press enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://ww.globalmilsatcom.com/PR5



