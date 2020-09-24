Ankin Law Office Presents: Reasons Your Social Security Claim Keeps Getting Denied

Press Releases Ankin Law Office Press Release

Just 30% of initial Social Security Disability applications are approved. Understanding why so many disability claims are denied can help increase your chances of winning an appeal.

Chicago, IL, September 22, 2020 --(

Time: 1:00 PM CST

Location: Online Webinar



Ankin Law Office is excited to host an upcoming webinar on September 24, 2020, at 1:00 PM CST that could help thousands of people who are unable to work obtain Social Security Disability benefits.



This exclusive presentation, “Reasons Your Social Security Claim Keeps Getting Denied,” will feature an in-depth examination of why approximately 70% of Social Security Disability benefits claims are denied at the initial application level and such a large percentage of claimants are never approved.



During the free webinar, Chicago disability attorney Howard Ankin will discuss some of the most common mistakes disabled claimants make when applying for disability. Participants will learn about what do to increase their chances of winning SSDI or SSI benefits, the steps to take when an application is denied at any level of the claims process, and how a Social Security Disability attorney can help.



Long wait times, strict regulations, and lots of red tape have caused hundreds of thousands of disabled people to go without the benefits they need to pay for their homes, put food on the table, and get the medical care they need. With some applicants waiting more than two years for a final decision, financial destruction and worsening medical conditions are inevitable.



Between 2014 and 2019, approximately 50,000 disability applicants filed for bankruptcy while waiting for their claims to process. And between fiscal years 2008 and 2019, over 109,000 people lost their lives while fighting to obtain the Social Security Disability benefits they needed to survive.



Identifying the reasons Social Security Disability claims are often denied, knowing what to do if a claim is turned down, and working with a professional can help streamline the approval process and increase applicants’ chance of success. About 60% of applicants are ultimately approved for disability after hiring a lawyer and appealing denied claims.



Anni Hemsing

847-940-4000



https://bit.ly/2Fdn64y



