Justin Hamilton Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Venice, FL, September 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Justin Hamilton has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Venice office. He brings strong customer service and negotiation skills.A native of Buffalo, New York, Hamilton studied Business Administration at Genesee Community College in Batavia, New York. He moved to Florida after serving in the U.S. Army, where he earned three medals for achievement.Hamilton is highly motivated “to help people achieve buying a home they love and can afford.” He is involved with the Veterans Administration and enjoys fishing, hockey and hunting.The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Hamilton can be reached at (585) 813-9013 or justinhamilton317@yahoo.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.