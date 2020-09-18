Armin Lear Releases "A GUIDE TO GROWING YOUR BUSINESS"

Press Releases Armin Lear Press Press Release

A new book for entrepreneurs needing to grow revenues today by a successful team of sales and marketing experts.

Boulder, CO, September 20, 2020



Unlike books written for yesterday’s business climate, Hughes’ book shows how to leverage today’s technologies into finding new customers. Readers will learn how to crack new markets, sidestep competitors’ tactics, and shorten sales cycles. Key sections focus on how to protect intellectual property and work with and around multiple online venues like Google, Amazon, and Alibaba.



“Much of what we were taught and believed in for generations doesn’t work today,” said Hughes.



“Behavioral Economics has debunked the conventional wisdom that assumes man is rational and makes logical decisions. Instead, real people regularly make bad decisions using all sorts of irrational, self-serving, self-sabotaging behaviors. Which is why the most carefully planned business strategies are regularly foiled by customer decisions that are puzzling, nonsensical and simply wrong.”



Title: "A GUIDE TO GROWING YOUR BUSINESS"

Subtitle" Proven Methods for Entrepreneurs, Marketers, and Salespeople with No Time to Waste

Author: William D. Hughes with Aastha Verma and Michael Hughes

ISBN 9781735465098 (print)

9781735617404 (eBook)

Maryann Karinch

970-577-8500



arminlear.com



