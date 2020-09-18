Armin Lear Releases "A GUIDE TO GROWING YOUR BUSINESS"

Boulder, CO, September 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- In "A GUIDE TO GROWING YOUR BUSINESS," William D. Hughes
delivers practical, immediately useful how-to information for entrepreneurs with aggressive growth plans and serious sales goals in the face of pressing time constraints.
Unlike books written for yesterday’s business climate, Hughes’ book shows how to leverage today’s technologies into finding new customers. Readers will learn how to crack new markets, sidestep competitors’ tactics, and shorten sales cycles. Key sections focus on how to protect intellectual property and work with and around multiple online venues like Google, Amazon, and Alibaba.
“Much of what we were taught and believed in for generations doesn’t work today,” said Hughes.
“Behavioral Economics has debunked the conventional wisdom that assumes man is rational and makes logical decisions. Instead, real people regularly make bad decisions using all sorts of irrational, self-serving, self-sabotaging behaviors. Which is why the most carefully planned business strategies are regularly foiled by customer decisions that are puzzling, nonsensical and simply wrong.”
