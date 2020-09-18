PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
RE/MAX Platinum Realty
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Awards

Image Gallery

RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty: By Email RSS Feeds:

Kaylin Hamilton Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty


Realtor Kaylin Hamilton Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office

Venice, FL, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kaylin Hamilton has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Venice office. She specializes in residential real estate, with special emphasis on relocations and first-time home buyers.

A native of Batavia, New York, Hamilton is a former teacher and bartender. She studied Accounting at Genesee Community College in Batavia.

With strong customer service and marketing skills, Hamilton has a passion for helping people find a home. In her leisure time, she enjoys playing golf.

The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Hamilton can be reached at (585) 813-1665 or khamilton1317@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
Contact
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com

Click here to view the company profile of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help