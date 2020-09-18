Kaylin Hamilton Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Realtor Kaylin Hamilton Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Venice, Florida, Office

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Venice, FL, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kaylin Hamilton has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Venice office. She specializes in residential real estate, with special emphasis on relocations and first-time home buyers.A native of Batavia, New York, Hamilton is a former teacher and bartender. She studied Accounting at Genesee Community College in Batavia.With strong customer service and marketing skills, Hamilton has a passion for helping people find a home. In her leisure time, she enjoys playing golf.The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue. Hamilton can be reached at (585) 813-1665 or khamilton1317@gmail.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.