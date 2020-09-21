Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Adventure News Podcast Press Release

Receive press releases from Adventure News Podcast: By Email RSS Feeds: Missing on Some Adventures Due to Travel Restrictions? Get Your Weekly Fix of Adventures with the Adventure News Podcast.

Missing on some adventures due to travel restrictions? Need some inspiration to push through your next run or workout? The Adventure News Podcast keeps you up to date with the craziest adventures all around the world. From climbing Everest to rowing the pacific, adventure racing, and much more.

London, United Kingdom, September 21, 2020 --(



The most recent episode featured world class athletes, Ryan Atkins (Team Canada Adventure, Canada) and Romuald Viale (Team France Expenature, France), two contestants in Bear Gryll’s new series - The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji - which has received global attention since it aired on Amazon Prime less than a month ago.



Gillian says, “I used to listen to stories about people running ultra marathons while going for a 5k or 10k run. It would always motivate me and give me the extra boost to go through it. That’s why we started 'Adventure News Podcast'. Bringing you stories of amazing adventures to inspire you to find your own adventure at your own pace.”



Jason says, “I love to know how people around the world are continually pushing the boundaries of what’s been done before. I find it easy to get bogged down in day to day life but when you hear these incredibly inspiring stories of how someone has dedicated months of their life to strive for their goal, it makes you lift your head up and motivates me to do the same. We believe that everyone could benefit from a little more adventure and exploration in their life and hope that our podcasts nudges you in the right direction.”



To get your weekly fix of adventure news, visit www.adventurenewspodcast.com, or listen on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox and more.



Adventure News Podcast listeners can reach out to Gillian and Jason via Instagram (@adventure_news_podcast) to provide feedback, suggest talking points or even become a guest.



Notes to Editors: About Us

Gillian de Brondeau (born in France) and Jason Freeman (born in UK) are two friends living in London who love adventure. During their recent climb of Toubkal in the Atlas Mountains (4,161m), they discussed the idea of hosting their own podcast to talk about all the things that they love. The current travel restrictions accelerated the launch as they wanted to inspire people to rediscover their hometowns and find local challenges and adventures. If you want to find out more about the hosts, their personal Instagrams are @gillian_db and @jsrfreeman.

1.0.0.20

1.0.0.20 London, United Kingdom, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Two challenge-seeker friends, Gillian and Jason have recently launched a new podcast. Adventure News Podcast (www.adventurenewspodcast.com) is designed to give listeners their weekly fix of adventure news by providing updates on the latest and greatest challenges from around the globe, featuring special guests and discussing topics such as mountaineering, rowing, racing, sailing, running... It’s geared toward those with a passion for adventure and very easy to listen even if you are a novice.The most recent episode featured world class athletes, Ryan Atkins (Team Canada Adventure, Canada) and Romuald Viale (Team France Expenature, France), two contestants in Bear Gryll’s new series - The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji - which has received global attention since it aired on Amazon Prime less than a month ago.Gillian says, “I used to listen to stories about people running ultra marathons while going for a 5k or 10k run. It would always motivate me and give me the extra boost to go through it. That’s why we started 'Adventure News Podcast'. Bringing you stories of amazing adventures to inspire you to find your own adventure at your own pace.”Jason says, “I love to know how people around the world are continually pushing the boundaries of what’s been done before. I find it easy to get bogged down in day to day life but when you hear these incredibly inspiring stories of how someone has dedicated months of their life to strive for their goal, it makes you lift your head up and motivates me to do the same. We believe that everyone could benefit from a little more adventure and exploration in their life and hope that our podcasts nudges you in the right direction.”To get your weekly fix of adventure news, visit www.adventurenewspodcast.com, or listen on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox and more.Adventure News Podcast listeners can reach out to Gillian and Jason via Instagram (@adventure_news_podcast) to provide feedback, suggest talking points or even become a guest.Notes to Editors: About UsGillian de Brondeau (born in France) and Jason Freeman (born in UK) are two friends living in London who love adventure. During their recent climb of Toubkal in the Atlas Mountains (4,161m), they discussed the idea of hosting their own podcast to talk about all the things that they love. The current travel restrictions accelerated the launch as they wanted to inspire people to rediscover their hometowns and find local challenges and adventures. If you want to find out more about the hosts, their personal Instagrams are @gillian_db and @jsrfreeman.1.0.0.201.0.0.20 Contact Information Adventure News Podcast

Gillian de Brondeau

07311784483



adventurenewspodcast.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adventure News Podcast Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend