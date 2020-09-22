The Coalition of Black Women Lawyers’ Statement on the Passing of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Press Releases Coalition of Black Women Lawyers Press Release

Houston, TX, September 22, 2020 --(



“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant among giants. A jurist with an intergenerational, cross-racial, and ethnic appeal, a true champion for human rights. A distinguished career dedicated to equity for women’s equitable and human rights.



“Justice Ginsburg was willing to be the voice of reason and never shied away from her position’s clear expression in her dissenting opinions. She championed the cause of gender equity was a fundamental, constitutional right. She sent a clear message that women shall not be disregarded or placed in a box. In addition to her advocacy for women, she was committed to the notion of fundamental rights for all, including the LGBTQ community.



“Justice Ginsburg’s legacy is one that speaks truth to power. In a time of clearly intended racial division, social and civil unrest, trampling of rights. In these times, we must be inspired and ban together to fill the gap left by such a phenomenal jurist.



“Justice Ginsburg, we thank you for your service to America, women, and serving an example of courage that women lawyers can be proud of.”



About The Coalition of Black Women Lawyers

