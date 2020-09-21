Africa's Largest Technology Competition Returns with NaijaHacks from Home

The NaijaHacks Hackathon is returning with the 2020 NaijaHacks from home (#NaijaHacksFromHome) edition on October 30 to 31, 2020. This year, the Technology Invention Competition or Hackathon, the biggest in Africa, will focus on enabling youth across the continent to create, innovate, and learn virtually from the comfort of their homes. Winners will join the AfricaHacks incubation program and can apply in the Start by AfricaHacks platform.

Lagos, Nigeria, September 21, 2020 --(



On October 30, 2020, all admitted teams and individuals will have over 24 hours to build creative solutions that will enhance pressing local and global challenges using technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and Big Data.



This year's virtual event will feature a virtual expo-style demo, remote virtual reality-enabled pitching competitions, a keynote speech, and an award presentation.



Speaking via video conference from Toronto, Canada, Uchi Uchibeke, Founder of NaijaHacks, said: "NaijaHacks remains committed to providing Nigerian and African youth opportunities to build companies. Despite the global pandemic, we are excited to virtually connect creatives and people in tech across the continent to build solutions for the future of the continent and the world."



In keeping with NaijaHacks's mission of making opportunities available to all young Africans, promising projects from the hackathon will further join the AfricaHacks incubation program to develop their Hackathon ideas further. Participants can apply to NaijaHacks using the Start by AfricaHacks platform, and they get matched with teams to validate their ideas. They have an opportunity to win over one hundred and eighty million nairas (N180,000,000 / $400,000) in prizes and up to one million nairas (N1,000,000 / $2,300) cash.



About Naijahacks

NaijaHacks makes opportunities available to all young Africans to start their technology ventures or work at some of the world's best companies. This mission is accomplished with The NaijaHacks Hackathon and The NaijaHacks Community.



NaijaHacks is supported by Amazon Web Services, Linode, Balsamiq, STEMHub Foundation, and many others.



Register to be a mentor or participate at www.naijahacks.com or email team@naijahacks.com. Lagos, Nigeria, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The NaijaHacks Hackathon is returning with the 2020 NaijaHacks from home (#NaijaHacksFromHome) edition on October 30 to 31, 2020. This year, the Technology Invention Competition or Hackathon, the biggest in Africa, will focus on enabling youth across the continent to create, innovate, and learn virtually from the comfort of their homes.On October 30, 2020, all admitted teams and individuals will have over 24 hours to build creative solutions that will enhance pressing local and global challenges using technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and Big Data.This year's virtual event will feature a virtual expo-style demo, remote virtual reality-enabled pitching competitions, a keynote speech, and an award presentation.Speaking via video conference from Toronto, Canada, Uchi Uchibeke, Founder of NaijaHacks, said: "NaijaHacks remains committed to providing Nigerian and African youth opportunities to build companies. Despite the global pandemic, we are excited to virtually connect creatives and people in tech across the continent to build solutions for the future of the continent and the world."In keeping with NaijaHacks's mission of making opportunities available to all young Africans, promising projects from the hackathon will further join the AfricaHacks incubation program to develop their Hackathon ideas further. Participants can apply to NaijaHacks using the Start by AfricaHacks platform, and they get matched with teams to validate their ideas. They have an opportunity to win over one hundred and eighty million nairas (N180,000,000 / $400,000) in prizes and up to one million nairas (N1,000,000 / $2,300) cash.About NaijahacksNaijaHacks makes opportunities available to all young Africans to start their technology ventures or work at some of the world's best companies. This mission is accomplished with The NaijaHacks Hackathon and The NaijaHacks Community.NaijaHacks is supported by Amazon Web Services, Linode, Balsamiq, STEMHub Foundation, and many others.Register to be a mentor or participate at www.naijahacks.com or email team@naijahacks.com.