Bullying Prevention and Awareness 365 Announces Award-Winning Author as Keynote Speaker at Virtual Anti-Bullying Conference

Bullying Prevention and Awareness 365 (BPA365) announced Carrie Goldman, the award-winning author of "Bullied: What Every Parent, Teacher, and Kid Needs to Know About Ending the Cycle of Fear," as headliner the fourth annual virtual conference.

Keeping the youth safe from bullying during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a featured program at this year's Anti- Bullying Virtual Conference on Saturday, October 17th, from 8:30 A.M. - 3:30 P.M. for adults and 9:00 A.M. - 12:20 P.M. for youth. General admission is $50.00; individuals seeking ISBE Professional Development Credit will pay $75.00; parents, senior citizens, and college students must pay $20.00. Chaperones can add or register up to 10 students between 11-18 years old at no cost.



"We will have a greater youth engagement and involvement in this year's conference," said Dr. Dorothy Thompson, executive director of the Bullying Prevention and Awareness 365 Inc., the conference organizer. "We are dedicated and committed to anti-bullying advocacy and activities."



The theme of the conference is: "Building Bridges of Peace and Leadership to Kindness Initiative." Participants will include noted experts, professionals, educators, parents, youth, and special presenters from Greece and Ghana, West Africa.



Presenters will include Dr. Regina N. Williams, speaking on "Cyber Bullying and Its Impact on Students and, Specifically those with Disabilities;" LaTangela Rogers and Joycelin Allgood, "Bullying and the Signs of Trauma;" and Zana-Renee Dixon, "Self-Love: Prevention and Reversing the Trauma of Bullying; Carol Valentino-Barry, "Impact of Trauma and Bullying - How To Help Hurting Youth;" Jade Cross French, "Social-Emotional Learning-Your Feelings Matter."



Other presenters include Minister Bev Davis, "Workshop To Help Parents and Staff Understand Bullying, and Its Long Term Effects;" Luis Mongalo and Mario Lagunas, "A Community Based Approach to Bullying Prevention and Awareness, and Marvinetta Woodly-Penn, "Turning Traumatic Experiences in Performance Art."



Side attractions at the online conference will be adult' raffles during breaks. Prizes include $25 gift certificates, books, and journals. Children attending the conference will receive a $10 gift certificate and a certificate of attendance if chaperones register them before September 21st. To register for the conference, call 800-491-8182 or email us at bullyingpreventionawareness365@gmail.com. Learn more at https://bullyingprevention365.org/.



Bullying Prevention and Awareness 365 (BPA365) is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on encouraging adults and children, alike, to speak out against violence, harassment, and intimidation to keep youth and students safe.



Dr. Dorothy Thompson

800-491-8182



https://bullyingprevention365.org/



