Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bodet Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from Bodet Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: Bodet Launches Facial Recognition to Complement Kelio Time & Attendance Solutions

FaceStation 2 is the latest biometric clocking-in user interface to be incorporated into Bodet’s innovative Time and Attendance Systems.

Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom, September 23, 2020 --(



Biometric scanners are the most reliable method of collecting employees’ working hours, as they rule out the possibility of buddy punching, where staff can use fellow employees’ identity cards or fobs to clock in for them. Facial recognition is ideal for manufacturing or agricultural industries where working conditions may compromise accurate recognition of finger prints. Being contactless, facial scanners are also more hygienic should contagion be an issue such as in the current Coronavirus pandemic.



FaceStation 2 uses infrared illumination which allows accurate facial recognition regardless of indoor lighting conditions. The facial image is analysed in order to extract specific characteristics which are compared against a stored profile to identify the employee. As with Bodet’s fingerprint scanners, all stored files are not images, but encrypted algorithm templates which are compared to the scanned image to confirm identity. This ensures data security and conformity to Data Protection and GDPR legislation.



Once identified, a time-stamped record is generated and transmitted to Bodet’s Kelio Time & Attendance software hosted locally or in the cloud. This gives a real-time indication of attendance, and allows the generation of daily reports which can be accessed by authorised personnel and made available for payroll. This allows management teams to have accurate data for performance management at every level and can assist in identifying trends at an early stage.



FaceStation2 integrates with the Kelio Visio X7 terminal which incorporates a range of interactive functions designed to assist employees and HR staff in their daily activities. In addition to staff attendance, the Kelio Visio X7 term21al can allow employees to review their remaining holiday time, request leave, access their personnel reports, and send and receive personal messages directly at the terminal.



Bodet’s managing director, Richard Manby commented, “We are delighted to announce this latest development to our comprehensive range of clocking in systems. Kelio X7 is customisable so can be tailored to meet specific requirements, while its inherent flexibility means it can benefit a wide range of industries from manufacturing and logistics to care homes and customer service centres. The addition of facial recognition now provides even greater functionality to what is probably the most versatile time and attendance system available.”



Editors Notes

High resolution images available on request



More about Bodet Ltd

Bodet Ltd is the British subsidiary of French-based Bodet Group which have been leading the market in time measurement products since the 1860s. The Group have five subsidiaries across Europe exporting to 60 countries and have expanded from clock-making into IT-based time and attendance, access control, school class change systems and sports scoreboards. The Bodet Group has over 35,000 clients including Fedex, Serco and TalkTalk as well as state and independent schools and public sector institutions such as the NHS.



For more information visit www.bodet.co.uk



Contacts

For media information

Colin Caldicott, Ultimedia PR

Tel: 01767 682723 Mobile: 07905 329616

e-mail: colin@ultimediapr.co.uk



For Technical information

Richard Manby, Managing Director, Bodet Ltd

Tel: 01442 418800 Mobile 07973 376903

e-mail: richard.manby@bodet.co.uk Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FaceStation 2 is the latest biometric clocking-in user interface to be incorporated into Bodet’s innovative Time and Attendance Systems. Working in conjunction with Bodet’s Kelio Visio X7 interactive clocking terminal, FaceStation 2 is the most advanced face recognition clocking terminal and complements Bodet’s fingerprint scanners.Biometric scanners are the most reliable method of collecting employees’ working hours, as they rule out the possibility of buddy punching, where staff can use fellow employees’ identity cards or fobs to clock in for them. Facial recognition is ideal for manufacturing or agricultural industries where working conditions may compromise accurate recognition of finger prints. Being contactless, facial scanners are also more hygienic should contagion be an issue such as in the current Coronavirus pandemic.FaceStation 2 uses infrared illumination which allows accurate facial recognition regardless of indoor lighting conditions. The facial image is analysed in order to extract specific characteristics which are compared against a stored profile to identify the employee. As with Bodet’s fingerprint scanners, all stored files are not images, but encrypted algorithm templates which are compared to the scanned image to confirm identity. This ensures data security and conformity to Data Protection and GDPR legislation.Once identified, a time-stamped record is generated and transmitted to Bodet’s Kelio Time & Attendance software hosted locally or in the cloud. This gives a real-time indication of attendance, and allows the generation of daily reports which can be accessed by authorised personnel and made available for payroll. This allows management teams to have accurate data for performance management at every level and can assist in identifying trends at an early stage.FaceStation2 integrates with the Kelio Visio X7 terminal which incorporates a range of interactive functions designed to assist employees and HR staff in their daily activities. In addition to staff attendance, the Kelio Visio X7 term21al can allow employees to review their remaining holiday time, request leave, access their personnel reports, and send and receive personal messages directly at the terminal.Bodet’s managing director, Richard Manby commented, “We are delighted to announce this latest development to our comprehensive range of clocking in systems. Kelio X7 is customisable so can be tailored to meet specific requirements, while its inherent flexibility means it can benefit a wide range of industries from manufacturing and logistics to care homes and customer service centres. The addition of facial recognition now provides even greater functionality to what is probably the most versatile time and attendance system available.”Editors NotesHigh resolution images available on requestMore about Bodet LtdBodet Ltd is the British subsidiary of French-based Bodet Group which have been leading the market in time measurement products since the 1860s. The Group have five subsidiaries across Europe exporting to 60 countries and have expanded from clock-making into IT-based time and attendance, access control, school class change systems and sports scoreboards. The Bodet Group has over 35,000 clients including Fedex, Serco and TalkTalk as well as state and independent schools and public sector institutions such as the NHS.For more information visit www.bodet.co.ukContactsFor media informationColin Caldicott, Ultimedia PRTel: 01767 682723 Mobile: 07905 329616e-mail: colin@ultimediapr.co.ukFor Technical informationRichard Manby, Managing Director, Bodet LtdTel: 01442 418800 Mobile 07973 376903e-mail: richard.manby@bodet.co.uk Contact Information Bodet Ltd

Colin Caldicott

01767 682723



www.bodet.co.uk

4 Sovereign Park

Cleveland Way

Hemel Hempstead

Herts

HP2 7DA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bodet Ltd Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend