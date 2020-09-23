Final Week Until UAV Technology 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Finalised agenda overview for UAV Technology Conference – 1 week to go.

London, United Kingdom, September 23, 2020 --(



UAV Technology 2020 will have 5+ hours networking time, 20+ Military and Government Speakers and 86+ Senior Military and Industry figures in attendance. Delegates some in-depth insights on UAS technology, ISR capabilities and more.



The two-day conference will welcome an exceptional gathering of international senior military officers to discuss cutting-edge UAS programmes and initiatives.



Key topics covered include:



• Safety And Airworthiness

• UAS Capability And Acquisition

• Operational UAS

• ISR Operations

• Leading-Edge UAS Technology



Final 2020 Speakers



Host Nation Speakers



• Squadron Leader Stu Watkinson, Assistant Programme Manager Reaper and Protector, Royal Air Force

• Colonel Paul Hughes, Chief Engineer and Type Airworthiness Authority for UK Strategic RPAS, Defence Equipment and Support

• Wing Commander Kathryn Ferris, Officer Commanding XIII Squadron, Royal Air Force

• Colonel Gavin Rundle, CO Watchkeeper Force, British Army

• Flight Lieutenant Matt Wood, SO3 Surveillance and Target Acquisition, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army

• Dr Ivan Petrunin, Lecturer in Digital Signal Processing for Autonomous Systems, Cranfield University

• Mr Andy Fawkes, Director, Thinke Company Ltd



International Speakers



• Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Kleindienst, Programme Director, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support

• Lieutenant Colonel Vincenzo Acampora, Section Leader for UAV Airworthiness, Directorate for Air Armaments and Airworthiness (DAA), Italian Ministry of Defence

• Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract - Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Hellenic Ministry of National Defence

• Colonel Cameron Pringle, Commander 319th Reconnaissance Wing, USAF

• Colonel Timothy Monroe, Commander 25 Attack Group, USAF

• Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce, Deputy Director RPAS, Royal Australian Air Force

• Lieutenant Colonel Jason Rose, Deputy Operations Wing Commander, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force

• Mr Bogdan Horvat, Executive Officer, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Management Agency

• Colonel Giorgio Cozzolino, Director, Italian Joint C-M/M UAS Center of Excellence

• Lieutenant Colonel Jason Furlong, Directorate of Air Requirements 8, Royal Canadian Air Force



The full agenda are available to download at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom9



UAV Technology

28th – 29th September 2020

Remote Access only

Sponsored by: AeroVironment, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Leonardo



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130



For delegate queries please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom9



