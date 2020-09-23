

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Image Gallery Gempler's Press Release

Receive press releases from Gempler's: By Email RSS Feeds: Gempler’s Offers Free and Fast Customization on Clothing and Drinkware

Gempler’s expands customization service with new laser etching and premium clothing and drinkware brands.





“Are you looking to elevate your brand and make an impact with customers? Make your brand work for you by adding your logo to premium clothing and drinkware,” recommends Sean Johnson, Gempler’s Director of Brand Development and leader behind the customization services expansion. “Your logo on top brands is a perfect way to thank key customers or for crew gifts – at no additional cost to you with Gempler’s customization service.”



“Choose options your crew wants to wear and use – on the job and off. Branded items need to look good, but more importantly, they need to meet your crews’ expectations for performance and fit,” Johnson adds.



Gempler’s embroiders or heat presses customer's logos on top brands like Carhartt, Columbia, Under Armour, Wrangler and many more. NEW laser etching capabilities add logos to premium drinkware brands including Yeti, Stanley and new Polar Camel, all recognized for their durability and dependability in tough work environments.



Customers choose items from Gempler’s wide assortment of tested, trusted brands. A dedicated team picks, customizes and ships orders from their Janesville, WI facility. This process ensures quality and enables the team to turn around orders in as fast as 3 days.



“We take pride in our work. That means getting your logo just right and the finished items in your hands as quickly as possible,” says Johnson.



To introduce its new laser etching capabilities, Gempler’s will set up and add a logo free of charge on orders of 6+ items* ($130 value). Pay only for the cost of the items. Call 1-800-382-8473 or email https://gemplers.com/pages/contact to place a customization order today.



The Gempler’s advantage:

· Top brands – Carhartt, Columbia, Yeti, Under Armour, Stanley, Wrangler and many more.

· Fast turnaround – orders are picked, customized and shipped – all in house – with 3-5 day turnaround.

· Low mins/quantity discounts – order as few as 6 or save on large orders from an already competitively priced assortment.

· Easy reorders – logos are kept on file to make future orders easier and even faster.

· Quality customers trust – Gempler's takes pride in its work. That means getting customer's logos just right.



Gempler’s supplies 1,000’s of commercial-grade turf maintenance, landscape and shop products to help with the toughest tasks, plus tools that solve your everyday problems. Gempler’s is an independent, family-owned business based in Wisconsin and serving customers across the U.S.A. since 1939. We’re dedicated to making Gempler’s the best place you’ve ever shopped, always treating you like a neighbor and not a number.



*Free logo set up and imprint on one location per item. Valid for orders of 6+ qualifying items. Expires 10/31/20. Madison, WI, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gempler’s expands its in-house customization service to meet a growing demand for high-quality branded gear with fast turnaround times, free logo set up and application, plus low minimum order requirements.“Are you looking to elevate your brand and make an impact with customers? Make your brand work for you by adding your logo to premium clothing and drinkware,” recommends Sean Johnson, Gempler’s Director of Brand Development and leader behind the customization services expansion. “Your logo on top brands is a perfect way to thank key customers or for crew gifts – at no additional cost to you with Gempler’s customization service.”“Choose options your crew wants to wear and use – on the job and off. Branded items need to look good, but more importantly, they need to meet your crews’ expectations for performance and fit,” Johnson adds.Gempler’s embroiders or heat presses customer's logos on top brands like Carhartt, Columbia, Under Armour, Wrangler and many more. NEW laser etching capabilities add logos to premium drinkware brands including Yeti, Stanley and new Polar Camel, all recognized for their durability and dependability in tough work environments.Customers choose items from Gempler’s wide assortment of tested, trusted brands. A dedicated team picks, customizes and ships orders from their Janesville, WI facility. This process ensures quality and enables the team to turn around orders in as fast as 3 days.“We take pride in our work. That means getting your logo just right and the finished items in your hands as quickly as possible,” says Johnson.To introduce its new laser etching capabilities, Gempler’s will set up and add a logo free of charge on orders of 6+ items* ($130 value). Pay only for the cost of the items. Call 1-800-382-8473 or email https://gemplers.com/pages/contact to place a customization order today.The Gempler’s advantage:· Top brands – Carhartt, Columbia, Yeti, Under Armour, Stanley, Wrangler and many more.· Fast turnaround – orders are picked, customized and shipped – all in house – with 3-5 day turnaround.· Low mins/quantity discounts – order as few as 6 or save on large orders from an already competitively priced assortment.· Easy reorders – logos are kept on file to make future orders easier and even faster.· Quality customers trust – Gempler's takes pride in its work. That means getting customer's logos just right.Gempler’s supplies 1,000’s of commercial-grade turf maintenance, landscape and shop products to help with the toughest tasks, plus tools that solve your everyday problems. Gempler’s is an independent, family-owned business based in Wisconsin and serving customers across the U.S.A. since 1939. We’re dedicated to making Gempler’s the best place you’ve ever shopped, always treating you like a neighbor and not a number.*Free logo set up and imprint on one location per item. Valid for orders of 6+ qualifying items. Expires 10/31/20. Contact Information Gempler's

Kimberly Zuelsdorf

608-554-6013



gemplers.com

jenny@gemplers.com



Click here to view the company profile of Gempler's

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gempler's