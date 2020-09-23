Legacy Exhibits Announces Addition of Legacy Creative Services Expanding Client Service Capability

Press Releases Legacy Exhibits Press Release

Legacy Exhibits serves client event, exhibit, tradeshow and branding needs with tailored solutions customized for each specific project. For more information, go to www.legacyexhibits.com or call 800-256-5158. Columbia, MD, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Legacy Exhibits, one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most successful exhibit and display companies – now expands capability to provide customers with increased design and creative capability all under one roof with the formation of Legacy Creative Services.The new Creative Services division will be housed at the Columbia, MD headquarters and will provide the following capabilities:- Creative services (graphic design, branding/identity and logo creation) website:https://legacycreativeservices.com/- Promotional items (giveaways, imprinted products and apparel) website: https://legacyexhibitscg.espwebsite.com- Printed marketing for all types of collateral items (brochures, business cards, flyers, etc.)- Mailing (direct mail campaigns, etc.)- Warehousing and Fulfillment (marketing and promotional items)- Signage (vehicle wraps, indoor and outdoor signage)- Online marketing (virtual events, website development, digital marketing)“This is a logical step in our business expansion and it is a step to better serve our clients,” said Partner, VP Business Development, Shawn Parsons. “We always strive to make our clients lives as easy as possible. Many have asked us for years to help with some of these additional services and now we can - so they can focus on growing their business.”Legacy Exhibits specializes in creating exhibits and displays that are affordable, well designed, expandable, easy to use and easy to transport. In addition to innovative exhibit and display solutions, the team at Legacy Exhibits is known for providing exceptional personalized client service, creative and seamless display of messaging ranging from small traveling displays to more permanent installations.Legacy Exhibits serves client event, exhibit, tradeshow and branding needs with tailored solutions customized for each specific project. For more information, go to www.legacyexhibits.com or call 800-256-5158. Contact Information Legacy Exhibits

