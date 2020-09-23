Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Leading Microbiologists to meet at SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference

SMi Reports: Leading microbiologists and industry experts to meet at SMi 10th Anniversary Pharmaceutical Microbiology conference taking place in London in January 2020.

London, United Kingdom, September 23, 2020 --(



Industry case studies will disclose their experiences and strategies to Microbiology. The expert speakers include: Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, STERIS Corporation, Sanofi, ECOLAB, F Ziel and many more.



Highlights of the event:

• INSIGHT into the complex regulatory landscape and extensive regulator expectations

• EXPLORE the latest advancements in environmental monitoring technology and strategy

• DELVE into contemporary case studies delivered by experts in agile contamination control

• ATTAIN expert tuition in environmental monitoring at the post-conference workshop day

• DISCUSS robust strategies in global pharmaceutical distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic



For those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with £400 savings for bookings made by 30th September, visit www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1



There will also be two interactive post-conference workshop day led by prominent expert speakers on Wednesday 20th January 2021, also at the same venue.



Workshop A – 08.30 – 12.30 on "Risk and criticality-based approach to monitoring

Grade A Aseptic Processing Environments led by: Gordon Farquharson, Consulting in Quality & Safety Systems, Critical Systems"



Workshop B 13.30 – 17.30 on "Implementing a Contamination Control Strategy (CCS) and Associated Aseptic-Containment Strategy (ACS) with Case Study of filling an ATMP-viral Vector" led by: Mr James L Drinkwater, Head of GMP Compliance, F Ziel GmbH and Dr Holger Kranenburg, Head of Aseptic Processing Technologies, F Ziel GmbH



The full agenda and speaker line-up are available in the download brochure online at www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1



The event is proudly sponsored by ECOLAB



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference

18 – 19 January 2021



London, UK

www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1

#SMiPharmaMicroUK



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group presents the 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference on the 18 – 19 January 2020, taking place in London. The theme of the event is ‘Exploring Agile Contamination Control Strategy’, where the two-day conference will be co-chaired by James Drinkwater, Head of Aseptic Processing Technologies & GMP Compliance, F Ziel GmbH and Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation.Industry case studies will disclose their experiences and strategies to Microbiology. The expert speakers include: Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, STERIS Corporation, Sanofi, ECOLAB, F Ziel and many more.Highlights of the event:• INSIGHT into the complex regulatory landscape and extensive regulator expectations• EXPLORE the latest advancements in environmental monitoring technology and strategy• DELVE into contemporary case studies delivered by experts in agile contamination control• ATTAIN expert tuition in environmental monitoring at the post-conference workshop day• DISCUSS robust strategies in global pharmaceutical distribution during the COVID-19 pandemicFor those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with £400 savings for bookings made by 30th September, visit www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1There will also be two interactive post-conference workshop day led by prominent expert speakers on Wednesday 20th January 2021, also at the same venue.Workshop A – 08.30 – 12.30 on "Risk and criticality-based approach to monitoringGrade A Aseptic Processing Environments led by: Gordon Farquharson, Consulting in Quality & Safety Systems, Critical Systems"Workshop B 13.30 – 17.30 on "Implementing a Contamination Control Strategy (CCS) and Associated Aseptic-Containment Strategy (ACS) with Case Study of filling an ATMP-viral Vector" led by: Mr James L Drinkwater, Head of GMP Compliance, F Ziel GmbH and Dr Holger Kranenburg, Head of Aseptic Processing Technologies, F Ziel GmbHThe full agenda and speaker line-up are available in the download brochure online at www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1The event is proudly sponsored by ECOLABFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference18 – 19 January 2021London, UKwww.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1#SMiPharmaMicroUKAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group