Gempler's Introduces No Spray Signs, Designed by MOSES with Input from Organic Farmers

Many aspects of organic production are out of a farmer's control. While farmers cannot do anything about climatic conditions, they can take steps to lessen contamination from neighboring farms by posting no-spray signage, available at Gempler's.





Gempler's manufacturers the sign in the United States to ensure quality and durability. The sign is constructed of UV-resistant corrugated plastic with waterproof ink to withstand tough weather conditions. "As a MOSES patron sponsor, it was important that we work closely with Audrey to maintain the integrity of the original design," said Matt Schultz, Head of Product & Merchandising at Gempler's. "We're looking forward to collaborating with MOSES to grow Gempler's offering of organic products for 2021," Schultz added.



Spray drift or misapplied pesticides or fertilizers are serious issues for organic farmers since any prohibited application, whether a mistake or not, will cause that land to be removed from organic production for three years. Organic farmers have found these signs to be effective in deterring spray issues.



"I've been placing organic farm signs from MOSES on my field borders for many years now and have been very pleased with them," said Dave Campbell from Lily Lake Organic Farm in northern Illinois. "The signs are durable and the message is clear as well as highly visible. The language is concise without being offensive."



For additional information, see the MOSES fact sheet "Protecting Your Organic Land from Unwanted Chemical Sprays" at bit.ly/ProtectFromSpray.



MOSES provides education and practical advice to farmers to encourage organic and sustainable farming practices. Learn more at https://mosesorganic.org/.



