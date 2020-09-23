Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fancy Comma, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Fancy Comma, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: #FancyScienceShared, a Free, Virtual Event Oct. 5-12, Will Highlight Scientific Achievement and the Importance of Science Communication During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fancy Comma, LLC and The Shared Microscope announced that they will host #FancyScienceShared, an event held during Nobel Prize week, October 5 through 12, 2020. This free, virtual event will highlight great accomplishments in science over time; unite science communicators, journalists, scientists, writers, and others interested in science; and encourage discussion about the importance of collaborative science and reducing information silos in science communication.

Oklahoma City, OK, September 23, 2020 --(



#FancyScienceShared celebrates Nobel Prize week, October 5 through 12, 2020, a week dedicated to the recognition of the most impactful scientific discoveries. This free, virtual event will highlight great accomplishments in science over time; unite science communicators, journalists, scientists, writers, and others interested in science; and encourage discussion about the importance of collaborative science and reducing information silos in science communication.



Sheeva Azma, owner and lead researcher and writer at Fancy Comma, LLC, stated, “We are thrilled to host #FancyScienceShared with The Shared Microscope. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, best practices in science communication are more important than ever.”



The event will feature discussions of science and science communication, as well as daily reflections on the Nobel Prizes of the past and themes such as overcoming difficult challenges and diversity. Their collaborative hope with #FancyScienceShared is that they can work towards breaking down information silos and promote free flow of ideas and expertise among the related fields of science, science communication, and even science journalism.



Nidhi Parekh, founder of The Shared Microscope said, “Especially during a pandemic in which misinformation has gone just as viral as the novel coronavirus, science communication is our lifeline.”



To learn more about #FancyScienceShared, visit https://www.fancycomma.com/fancyscienceshared.



About The Shared Microscope

The Shared Microscope is a website dedicated to making complicated science topics simple. The Shared Microscope’s founder, Nidhi Parekh, is a science writer and illustrator whose discerning work is well-researched, factual, technical, scientific, and readily accessible to all. Her articles about the COVID-19 pandemic, and more specifically the vaccines in development, have received upwards of 15,000 readers globally. For more information, please visit https://thesharedmicroscope.wordpress.com.



About Fancy Comma, LLC

Fancy Comma, LLC provides a variety of writing and editing services to prolific business sectors and industries. A leader specializing in science content writing and copywriting, Fancy Comma, LLC has over 20+ years of combined experience in writing. Fancy Comma, LLC’s founder, Sheeva Azma, has neuroscience degrees from MIT and Georgetown, and 10+ years of academic research in cognitive neuroscience. We help our clients succeed by providing exceptional, detail-oriented writing that is technically precise yet easy to understand. For more information, visit us at https://www.fancycomma.com. Oklahoma City, OK, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fancy Comma, LLC, a leader in the science writing space providing exceptional detail-oriented scientific content and copywriting to a variety of clients in many different sectors, including Fortune 100 companies, has partnered with another up-and-coming science writer and illustrator, Nidhi Parekh of The Shared Microscope, to host #FancyScienceShared, a free, virtual event in celebration of science and science communication.#FancyScienceShared celebrates Nobel Prize week, October 5 through 12, 2020, a week dedicated to the recognition of the most impactful scientific discoveries. This free, virtual event will highlight great accomplishments in science over time; unite science communicators, journalists, scientists, writers, and others interested in science; and encourage discussion about the importance of collaborative science and reducing information silos in science communication.Sheeva Azma, owner and lead researcher and writer at Fancy Comma, LLC, stated, “We are thrilled to host #FancyScienceShared with The Shared Microscope. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, best practices in science communication are more important than ever.”The event will feature discussions of science and science communication, as well as daily reflections on the Nobel Prizes of the past and themes such as overcoming difficult challenges and diversity. Their collaborative hope with #FancyScienceShared is that they can work towards breaking down information silos and promote free flow of ideas and expertise among the related fields of science, science communication, and even science journalism.Nidhi Parekh, founder of The Shared Microscope said, “Especially during a pandemic in which misinformation has gone just as viral as the novel coronavirus, science communication is our lifeline.”To learn more about #FancyScienceShared, visit https://www.fancycomma.com/fancyscienceshared.About The Shared MicroscopeThe Shared Microscope is a website dedicated to making complicated science topics simple. The Shared Microscope’s founder, Nidhi Parekh, is a science writer and illustrator whose discerning work is well-researched, factual, technical, scientific, and readily accessible to all. Her articles about the COVID-19 pandemic, and more specifically the vaccines in development, have received upwards of 15,000 readers globally. For more information, please visit https://thesharedmicroscope.wordpress.com.About Fancy Comma, LLCFancy Comma, LLC provides a variety of writing and editing services to prolific business sectors and industries. A leader specializing in science content writing and copywriting, Fancy Comma, LLC has over 20+ years of combined experience in writing. Fancy Comma, LLC’s founder, Sheeva Azma, has neuroscience degrees from MIT and Georgetown, and 10+ years of academic research in cognitive neuroscience. We help our clients succeed by providing exceptional, detail-oriented writing that is technically precise yet easy to understand. For more information, visit us at https://www.fancycomma.com. Contact Information Fancy Comma, LLC

Sheeva Azma

(405) 437-4950



www.fancycomma.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fancy Comma, LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend