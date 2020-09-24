Jigsaw24 Named Adobe Certified Service Partner for Video and Audio

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Leading B2B technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 has been named an Adobe Certified Service Partner for Video and Audio – becoming one of the first organisations in the world to gain the exclusive status.

Nottingham, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --(



Jigsaw24, which specialises in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, earned the certification after being hand-picked by Adobe and completing an intensive training programme.



As part of the programme, Jigsaw24’s specialist system integrators honed their knowledge of Adobe’s apps, allowing them to help customers take full advantage of automation, templates, presets and new features in their workflows.



Rupert Watson, Media and Entertainment Sales Director at Jigsaw24, said: “We are honoured to have been chosen as an Adobe Certified Service Partner for Video and Audio.



“It reflects the skill, expertise and experience of our team, who have all developed their strengths with Adobe apps even further thanks to the first-class training delivered through the programme.



“We advise customers on the best infrastructure, hardware products and software integrations for their needs, and have helped countless companies to find the right Adobe licensing model with Creative Cloud or individual apps.”



Jigsaw24 is already an Adobe Platinum Reseller – the highest accreditation available from Adobe – and has worked closely with Adobe for more than 25 years.



Byron Wijayawardena, Adobe Strategic Development Manager, CCE, Video, UK & Ireland, said: “We look forward to working closely with Jigsaw24 as an Adobe Certified Service Partner.



“Jigsaw24 offer a huge wealth of experience in delivering and supporting complete workflow solutions that support the challenges in production and post-production, in an ever-changing environment for media and entertainment companies, especially now.



“Jigsaw24 already work with many of our enterprise customers, so we are confident in the capabilities, knowledge and security they offer.”



For more information about Jigsaw24’s work with Adobe solutions like Premiere Pro, visit www.jigsaw24.com/brands/adobe-premiere-pro



For more information about the Adobe Certified Service Partner for Video and Audio programme, visit blog.adobe.com/en/2020/04/21/adobe-pilots-certification-program-for-video-and-audio-system-integrators.html#gs.g9jvz2



For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.



Notes to editors:



Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B technology solutions provider. With specialists in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, we design, deliver and support end-to-end solutions for some of the UK's biggest facilities. As an Avid Elite Partner, with top accreditations from manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more, we can advise on everything from Dolby Atmos mixing to cloud-first editing workflows, all the way through to final delivery – all of which you can see live in our Soho demo facility. We are also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Premium Service Provider and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.

