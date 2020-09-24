Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Softline Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Softline Implements the First SAM Project on Protection of Personal Data in Eastern Europe

As one of the leading high-end clothing retailers in Serbia, Fashion Company routinely deals with processing the personal data of EU citizens. The EU General Data Protection Regulation had introduced strict security requirements to such processing, and non-compliance could result in a steep fine (up to €20 million or 4% of annual turnover).

London, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --(

Fashion Company asked Softline, a long-standing partner and a trusted SAM expert, to review its current IT infrastructure for compliance with GDPR. Since the client operates an extensive branch network, it needed a comprehensive expert review of the business in terms of software efficiency and cybersecurity risks.



Solution

Softline professionals reviewed current software management procedures and assessed the quality of personal data processing at Fashion Company. To this end, they made an inventory of 200+ workstations and 20+ servers, interviewed the employees, and tested corporate cybersecurity settings. Softline used efficient in-house inventory tools and specialized utilities to reduce the cost of the review.



Results

Following the SAM review, Softline prepared a list of technical recommendations that Fashion Company will be using to comply with GDPR, develop a secure licensing strategy and implement best international practices in IT resource management. They will also help the client minimize financial, legal, and reputational risks, as well as increase its cyber resilience.



"This interesting project covered the issues of both SAM and compliance with European legislation. Our specialists audited the client's IT infrastructure with due attention to personal data processing protocols. We have helped Fashion Company mitigate the risks of GDPR violations and confidently continue its business operations," says Vladimir Nesterov, Project Leader of the Business Consulting Department at Softline.



About us:



Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



For more information, please visit www.softline.com



Contacts:

Valeriya Aver

Head of International Public Relations Department in Softline

Valeriya.Aver@softline.com London, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BackgroundFashion Company asked Softline, a long-standing partner and a trusted SAM expert, to review its current IT infrastructure for compliance with GDPR. Since the client operates an extensive branch network, it needed a comprehensive expert review of the business in terms of software efficiency and cybersecurity risks.SolutionSoftline professionals reviewed current software management procedures and assessed the quality of personal data processing at Fashion Company. To this end, they made an inventory of 200+ workstations and 20+ servers, interviewed the employees, and tested corporate cybersecurity settings. Softline used efficient in-house inventory tools and specialized utilities to reduce the cost of the review.ResultsFollowing the SAM review, Softline prepared a list of technical recommendations that Fashion Company will be using to comply with GDPR, develop a secure licensing strategy and implement best international practices in IT resource management. They will also help the client minimize financial, legal, and reputational risks, as well as increase its cyber resilience."This interesting project covered the issues of both SAM and compliance with European legislation. Our specialists audited the client's IT infrastructure with due attention to personal data processing protocols. We have helped Fashion Company mitigate the risks of GDPR violations and confidently continue its business operations," says Vladimir Nesterov, Project Leader of the Business Consulting Department at Softline.About us:Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.For more information, please visit www.softline.comContacts:Valeriya AverHead of International Public Relations Department in SoftlineValeriya.Aver@softline.com Contact Information Softline Group

Valeriya Aver

+79671527277



softline.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Softline Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend