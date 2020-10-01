Studio23 Announces Online Classes for Aerial Silk & Handstand

Press Releases Studio 23 Press Release

Good news for fitness enthusiasts; Studio23 has recently announced online classes for Aerial Silk & Handstands.

Maharasthra, India, October 01, 2020 --(



The bespoke studio is popular for offering an extensive range of fitness & wellness options like physiotherapy, yoga, pilates, high-intensity interval training and Zumba, among others.



Citing the global pandemic, the studio has been providing one on one online training classes for yoga, HIIT, Strength & Conditioning, Circuit Training, Pilates and Zumba over the last few months. However, virtual classes for handstands and aerial silk are newly introduced, from the month of August.



“Our online classes for aerial silk and handstands are gaining a good response for the past one month. There has been seamless coordination between our fitness instructors and trainees. The classes are systematically organized, just as they used to be in our facility and the training is happening without a hitch. We are looking forward to achieving better results in the days to come,” said Mr. Arpreet Bajaj, the founder of Studio 23.



Aerial silk is the workout that you can do without having to "work out." Shifting from the conventional form of exercises, it focuses only on aerial movements that help in reducing stress, boosting self-confidence as well as improving upper body strength. A newbie to aerial silk will learn foot locks, basic climbs, hip keys and low to ground sequences while advanced learners can master the formation of various sequences, beautiful transitions and gradual drops on the aerial fabric.



Handstand or the "upside-down move" is an intense isometric exercise that strengthens the upper body to the core by learning the fundamental principles. It enhances the blood flow of the body, stimulates the lymphatic system and improves overall well-being.



The online fitness training sessions are a boon for those who are staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. With a personalised approach, Studio23 continues to make their one-on-one virtual classes fun, interactive and empowering.



Arpreet Bajaj

+91 02222871740



https://www.studio23.in/



