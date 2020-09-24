Blingvine Adds a New Collection of Indian Jewelry to Its Fashion Jewelry Portfolio Following the "Vocal for Local" Campaign

Press Releases Blingvine Press Release

Explore more at www.blingvine.com Chandigarh, India, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blingvine, known for its high-quality imported imitation jewelry collection, has recently added an entire range of Indian made jewelry that includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets and bangles. The designs are traditional with a mix of modern style to suit today’s stylish women. The new, made in India products carry properties like high-quality lead and nickel free environmental alloy, American Diamonds, faux cat-eye stones and 18K Gold Plating.Blingvine’s new offerings provide jewelry that can be worn and admired at the office, at a fancy gala, wedding, or at the club. The Jewelry comes in a beautiful Jewelry box that makes it a perfect gift for the ladies. “The product is beautiful and a must check shop for all the online users out there! Go ahead and gift the ones who are worthy of all your love and care. Delivery also on time. Overall good experience. Will surely purchase from here again.” – a customer said.Blingvine is an online fashion jewelry brand that provides a premium range of fashion jewelry hand-picked from manufacturers all around the world. Since its inception, it has been one of the most preferred online Jewelry brands for imitation Jewelry by women in India. It has also been constantly bejewelled by models, stylists and influencers for their shoots and other projects.Explore more at www.blingvine.com Contact Information Blingvine

Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999



https://www.blingvine.com



