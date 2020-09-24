PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Emira Mukanovic as US Payroll and Benefits Manager for Hardwoods Distribution, Inc.


Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Emira Mukanovic as US Payroll and Benefits Manager for Hardwoods Distribution, Inc.

Sarasota, FL, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As the US Payroll and Benefits Manager, Emira will be responsible for all compliance with employment and payroll legislation in multiple states where two Hardwoods divisions, Hardwoods Specialty Products and Paxton Lumber operate, ensuring that processes, timekeeping and records are in compliance with state, city and federal laws. Emira will work with the Director, Corporate HR, on benefits strategies and act as partner in driving process efficiencies and continuous improvement.

Emira brings to this role extensive experience in Human Resources, Payroll and Benefit Administration, most recently holding the position of Payroll and Benefit Administrator with Velcro USA. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management from Southern New Hampshire University.

Hardwoods Distribution (HDIÒ) is North America’s largest wholesale distributor of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. With 24 distribution centers strategically located across the United States and Canada, Hardwoods Distribution is uniquely positioned to provide their customers with immediate access to large, diverse inventory and their vendors a broad channel to market.

About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
