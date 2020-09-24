Cindy Quinn Earns Platinum Club and Florida Top Realtor Honors

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Holmes Beach, FL, September 24, 2020 --(



The prestigious Platinum Club Award recognizes successful RE/MAX agents for outstanding sales performance. In 2019, only six percent of all active RE/MAX agents received this award. She also ranks #49 among all RE/MAX Florida agents, based on combined residential and commercial sales.



Quinn has 20 years of real estate experience with strong market knowledge of Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key and Bradenton. She is based in the Anna Maria Island office of RE/MAX Alliance Group, located at 5316 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217. She can be reached at (941) 780-8000 or Cindy@islandannamaria.com.



Holmes Beach, FL, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cindy Quinn of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the RE/MAX Platinum Club Award and has placed among the top RE/MAX agents in the state of Florida.

The prestigious Platinum Club Award recognizes successful RE/MAX agents for outstanding sales performance. In 2019, only six percent of all active RE/MAX agents received this award. She also ranks #49 among all RE/MAX Florida agents, based on combined residential and commercial sales.

Quinn has 20 years of real estate experience with strong market knowledge of Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key and Bradenton. She is based in the Anna Maria Island office of RE/MAX Alliance Group, located at 5316 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217. She can be reached at (941) 780-8000 or Cindy@islandannamaria.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Contact Information
RE/MAX Alliance Group
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com

