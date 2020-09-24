Patricia Baker’s Team Earns RE/MAX Platinum Club Award

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

The Baker Global Team in the RE/MAX Alliance Group University Park, Florida, Office Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Sarasota, FL, September 24, 2020 --(



A licensed real estate professional since 2006, Baker is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Dubai International Property Consultant (DIPC). She has received the Commitment to Excellence endorsement (C2EX) from the National Association of Realtors. Her customers and peers have consistently voted her a Five Star Agent for customer satisfaction and her service to the industry earned her the Manatee Realtor of the Year Award in 2012.



Baker is a Broker-Associate in the University Park office of RE/MAX Alliance Group at 8027 Cooper Creek, #105. She can be reached at (941) 727-7345 or patsellingflorida@gmail.com.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



