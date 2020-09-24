Redcat Announces the Re-Launch of the MT10E as the RC-MT10E with a Reduced Price

Press Releases Redcat RC Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, September 24, 2020 --(



The RC-MT10E is loaded with crazy power and awesome handling. Not only is the RC-MT10E super exciting to drive but it is also extremely durable with its reinforced differentials, hardened steel driveshafts, high quality ball bearings throughout, durable long travel suspension, and offroad front bumper with working LEDs. The RC-MT10E also offers multiple levels of adjustability for suspension tuning.



Specifications:



- Scale: 1/10

- Vehicle Type: Monster Truck

- Motor Type: 4400kv Electric Brushless

- Speed Control: Hobbywing MAX10 Waterproof 80A 2S - 3S LIPO Ready

- Steering Servo: 25KG Metal Gear Waterproof

- 4 Wheel Drive w/ Forward & Reverse

- Length: 428mm

- Width: 343mm

- Height: 186mm

- Dry Weight: 2.7KG

- Wheelbase: 270mm

- Shocks: Oil Filled Big Bore

- LED Lights: 3x Front Facing

- Battery: Not Included – Requires a single 2s or 3S LIPO Battery with Deans Plug & LIPO Charger



To learn more about the RC-MT10E visit https://www.redcatracing.com/products/rc-mt10e-green



The Redcat Experience

Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.



