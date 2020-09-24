Press Releases fuconomy, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from fuconomy, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Fuconomy, LLC Launches New Site to Share Stories of and Support for Individuals Impacted by the Pandemic

Los Angeles, CA, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fuconomy, LLC has launched a new site for all people who have been impacted by the pandemic to share their stories of hardship or success and to come together as a community to learn about how others are coping. The site offers research articles on how the pandemic is impacting industries, society and the world as well as individuals' stories of their experiences as told through their submissions or from interviews. The site's purpose is to build a community where all can come to share their struggles of the pandemic in their own voice. The philosophy is to create a new collaborative way to tell the broader story so we can all understand it and our nation better.

More information can be found at: https://fuconomy.com.

Anyone interested in sharing their experiences can submit their story on the website to be shared with the community. Additionally, individuals can share their personal experiences and come together to offer solutions or support in the forums on a wide variety of pandemic related topics. The site is a platform for all who are searching to have an outlet for their voice in this troubled time.

Fuconomy's goal is to bring the full impact of the pandemic into focus by curating stories from the people most affected by it. The site provides a safe space for people to share their experiences and offer their support during these unprecedented times.

Join the community and submit your story or request an interview through the contact form.

Full details of the community can be found by visiting the URL above.

Contact Information
fuconomy, LLC
Melissa Rath
‪424-277-0873‬
fuconomy.com

