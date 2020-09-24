Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Posse Foundation Press Release

Receive press releases from The Posse Foundation: By Email RSS Feeds: Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu, Weill Cornell Medicine’s Physician Organization President and CEO Dr. Robert Min Among 2020 Mentors for Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program

New York, NY, September 24, 2020 --(



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program took the form of a specialized interview project instead of traditional internships for two Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows. The Fellows spoke to CEOs, industry leaders, and journalists and crafted an article on leadership during unprecedented and challenging times. Some of the leaders whom Fellows had the opportunity to interview include: Diane Swonk, Chief Economist, Grant Thornton LLP; Ken Frazier, CEO, Merck; Bob Pittman, CEO, iHeartMedia; Christine Squires, CEO, Americares; Ron Claiborne, Journalist and Correspondent, ABC News; Eun Yang, Anchor, NBC News, Washington DC; Bob Herbert, Journalist.



The 2020 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows are Posse Scholars who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated exceptional leadership potential, and include:



Molly O’Halloran (Bucknell University) from Boston, Massachusetts

2020 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellowship specialized interview project



Cecilia Ribordy (Dickinson College) from Los Angeles, California

2020 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellowship specialized interview project



Kevin Rios (Pepperdine University) from Los Angeles, California

2020 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellowship with Deloitte US Chief Executive Officer Joe Ucuzoglu



Samuel Teshome (University of Rochester) from Washington, D.C.

2020 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellowship with Weill Cornell Medicine’s Physician Organization President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Min



The Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program was established to select outstanding Posse Scholars in their second year of college to receive a generous stipend and a prestigious summer internship with a leader in one of the following industries: arts, media & entertainment, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), law & government, education & nonprofit, and business & finance.



The Posse Foundation launched the Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program in 2017 in recognition of ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben, who served as Posse’s board chair from 2007 to 2016. During Ubben’s decade of service, he helped the organization establish 47 new college partnerships, double the number of Posse cities from five to ten, and build the organization’s assets to nearly $80 million.



About The Posse Foundation

Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 9,966 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.5 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.



