Raleigh Staffing Firm Acquires Denver Operations

Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Inc. (APC), a leading business solutions and professional services firm headquartered in Raleigh, announced today that it has acquired True North Talent Group (True North) located in Denver.

Located in Denver, True North is a top engineering job placement and recruiting company. This acquisition supports APC’s Western US strategic expansion and helps further the valuable work True North has done in the Denver market to positively impact clients and professionals alike.



“True North has deep roots in Denver, and we are excited about the market knowledge and talent they are adding to our engineering practice,” said Troy Roberts, president and CEO of APC. “With this expansion, we also look forward to True North’s clients benefiting from APC’s depth and breadth of services that have come from our over-25-years of experience. As we continue to grow as one integrated company, our team is dedicated to providing our award-winning service uninterrupted.”



Darrel Chambers, founder of True North, remarked, “Our True North team is excited to join the APC family as we build and grow as one. Partnering with APC was a natural fit for True North, given the alignment of our respective missions and values. This only serves to reinforce True North’s in-service-of-others mindset, and strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional services to our clients and consultants throughout the Western region.”



About APC, Inc.

Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Inc. (APC), recently recognized as a 2020 Best Places to Work, is an award-winning, ISO 9001:2015 certified business in operation since 1993. Its focus is providing professional services of top IT, analytics, marketing, engineering, and other highly skilled talent. Additionally, APC offers a suite of business solutions focused on four key strategic practice areas: business, data, cloud, & cybersecurity. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the Native American-owned company has satellite offices throughout the US, with Professionals currently engaged on assignments in 40+ US states and throughout the world.



About True North

True North Talent Group, LLC (True North), is a full-service job placement and recruiting firm headquartered in Denver, CO, that combines advanced recruitment technology with a relationship management strategy to deliver lasting results to candidates and clients. True North's knowledge and expertise in the West spans across multiple industries, supporting customers nationally within engineering, construction, telecom, land survey, environmental, and manufacturing sectors.

