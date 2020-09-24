Bridge The Gaps Publishes Student Athletic Branding Guide

Press Releases Bridge The Gaps Press Release

Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization, helping students utilize athletics to be successful at home, in the classroom, in the community, and in life after sports, published a free student-athlete branding resource guide.

Houston, TX, September 24, 2020 --



“We created the Student Athletic Branding Guide because all student-athletes need to distinguish that they are more than just their sport, they are a brand,” said Omar Durham, President and CEO, of Bridge The Gaps. “While education and academics always come first, students and athletes alike need to understand that the journey to play collegiate level sports involves building their brand and surrounding their efforts with positive exposure. Their brand matters and will help position them for optimal education and recruitment opportunities,” Durham concludes.



A complimentary copy of the Bridge The Gaps - Student Athletic Branding Guide is available for students, athletes, coaches, teachers, and parents to download on the Bridge The Gaps website.



About Bridge The Gaps:

The mission of Bridge The Gaps (BTG) is to assist underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk athletic students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps.



For more information visit http://www.bridgethegaps.org/resources



Omar Durham

281-960-7437



www.bridgethegaps.org



