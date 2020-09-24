Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

Receive press releases from Vetrano & Vetrano: By Email RSS Feeds: Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Lawyer Lydia S. Terrill Publishes Book on Family Law and Social Security

King of Prussia, PA, September 24, 2020 --(



The book explores various Social Security programs, the Social Security Act, the complexities of cases that involve family law and Social Security, and how family law practitioners can best understand how these complexities can impact clients. Ms. Terrill also explores what constitutes a family and the evidence required to prove a family. Some of the new information included in the updated edition of The Family Law Practitioner’s Guide to Social Security includes derivative benefits, the evidence required to determine eligibility for benefits, how Social Security benefits are allocated in numerous family law contexts, and more.



The Family Law Practitioner’s Guide to Social Security is the first book Ms. Terrill has authored and can be purchased through the American Bar Association.



Lydia S. Terrill is an associate attorney at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She concentrates her practice exclusively in the area of family law, which includes divorce, child support, custody, and alimony. Ms. Terrill is a member of the Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court and Montgomery Bar Association, and is active in local community events.



About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that the family continues even though parents may divorce. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.



For more information about Ms. Terrill or Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman’s family lawyers in Main Line, PA, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call 610-265-4441. King of Prussia, PA, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family attorney Lydia Terrill has published a book on family law and Social Security. The book, The Family Law Practitioner’s Guide to Social Security, Second Edition, was published on August 24, 2020, by the American Bar Association.The book explores various Social Security programs, the Social Security Act, the complexities of cases that involve family law and Social Security, and how family law practitioners can best understand how these complexities can impact clients. Ms. Terrill also explores what constitutes a family and the evidence required to prove a family. Some of the new information included in the updated edition of The Family Law Practitioner’s Guide to Social Security includes derivative benefits, the evidence required to determine eligibility for benefits, how Social Security benefits are allocated in numerous family law contexts, and more.The Family Law Practitioner’s Guide to Social Security is the first book Ms. Terrill has authored and can be purchased through the American Bar Association.Lydia S. Terrill is an associate attorney at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She concentrates her practice exclusively in the area of family law, which includes divorce, child support, custody, and alimony. Ms. Terrill is a member of the Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court and Montgomery Bar Association, and is active in local community events.About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLCThe family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that the family continues even though parents may divorce. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.For more information about Ms. Terrill or Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman’s family lawyers in Main Line, PA, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call 610-265-4441. Contact Information Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Kate Vetrano

610-265-4441



www.vetranolaw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vetrano & Vetrano