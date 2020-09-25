PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Intech Systems

India Based Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner Arranged a Webinar on Microsoft Power Platforms for Manufacturing Industries


The webinar was an open to all event. The agenda of the webinar was to educate people about how Microsoft Power Platform tools are helping organization with Digital Transformation.

Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- India based Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner - Intech Systems recently organized a webinar session. The topic of the webinar session was - Turn Your Bright Ideas Into Brilliant Apps, held on the 22nd of September.

Being a leader in Dynamics 365 solution provider, they wanted to educate and guide people towards how Digital transformation is changing the landscape of business. The webinar was lead by the Microsoft Personnel with the help of Intech Systems CEO Ms. Anuja Parikh and CTO Mr. DeviPrasad Sahoo.

The Microsoft Personnel shared the current insights about the Power Platforms focusing on PowerApps with customer use cases.

Ms. Anuja educated the attendees about Intech Systems and how they are helping companies all around the world by providing top-notch technology.

Lastly, Mr. Devi, who is a CTO at Intech, showcased the product features of Power BI and PowerApps.

The webinar ended with Q&A sessions and an interactive discussion.
Contact Information
Intech Systems
Pushpa Dasari
07966118960
Contact
https://www.intech-systems.com

