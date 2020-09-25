Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ABD Development Company Press Release

Receive press releases from ABD Development Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Grand Award Winning Providence Builder Offers Design Center Incentive Boost

Providence Golf Club Community received the Orlando Parade of Homes 2020 Grand Award for community and the First Place award for the Courtyard model in Heritage Green by ABD Development. During the month of October, new home buyers are eligible for a Design Center credit on ABD full price contracts in Providence.

Orlando, FL, September 25, 2020 --(



“This year has had many unexpected twists and turns for all of us,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “We are focusing on the positive accolades we have received from the Greater Orlando Builders Association and the continuing satisfaction of our customers. Our recognition was not limited to our very proud acceptance of these coveted 2020 awards — before the competition began, it was announced that our Courtyard floor plan is the most awarded model in Orlando Parade of Homes history.”



The new monthly buyers incentive for October offered by ABD for its new home builds in Providence Golf Club Community is an exciting $10,000 Design Center credit on full price contracts. The ABD Design Center is well known for its wide array of luxury finishes on offer to personalize each new home it builds. What other builders consider upgrades are standard options with ABD and new selections are constantly being added.



The Design Center features every shade of wall color possible - the sky is the limit with paint in your ABD home. The abundance of countertop styles include quartz options. ABD offers over 100 different choices in floor tile and hundreds of bathroom accent tile and kitchen backsplash options. ABD’s standard cabinets are made to order for each home and feature styles from classic to contemporary. Standard windows and sliders are double-paned PGT vinyl with argon, not xenon. Fixtures throughout the home are Moen as standard. Also standard is a smart home Alexa-compatible hub that can be customized to your home’s needs.



New home buyers will enjoy the interior design finishes selection process with their $10,000 Design Center credit in October for Providence new homes. ABD has recently unveiled its newest Courtyard floor plans available in the Hampton Landing neighborhood. It should also be noted that ABD’s Heritage Green neighborhood is nearly sold out with just a few golf course lots remaining and its Sherbrook Springs neighborhood sold out at the end of 2019.



For more information about ABD Development and its communities, please see

http://www.abddevelopment.com. Orlando, FL, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In September, ABD Development Company added several more Orlando Parade of Homes prizes to its trophy case. These included the Grand Award and First Place for Providence Golf Club Community and the First Place Award for the custom Courtyard model in Heritage Green at Providence. The Central Florida based developer will also be offering a special new incentive for new home buyers during the upcoming month of October: a generous $10,000 Design Center credit on full price contracts.“This year has had many unexpected twists and turns for all of us,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “We are focusing on the positive accolades we have received from the Greater Orlando Builders Association and the continuing satisfaction of our customers. Our recognition was not limited to our very proud acceptance of these coveted 2020 awards — before the competition began, it was announced that our Courtyard floor plan is the most awarded model in Orlando Parade of Homes history.”The new monthly buyers incentive for October offered by ABD for its new home builds in Providence Golf Club Community is an exciting $10,000 Design Center credit on full price contracts. The ABD Design Center is well known for its wide array of luxury finishes on offer to personalize each new home it builds. What other builders consider upgrades are standard options with ABD and new selections are constantly being added.The Design Center features every shade of wall color possible - the sky is the limit with paint in your ABD home. The abundance of countertop styles include quartz options. ABD offers over 100 different choices in floor tile and hundreds of bathroom accent tile and kitchen backsplash options. ABD’s standard cabinets are made to order for each home and feature styles from classic to contemporary. Standard windows and sliders are double-paned PGT vinyl with argon, not xenon. Fixtures throughout the home are Moen as standard. Also standard is a smart home Alexa-compatible hub that can be customized to your home’s needs.New home buyers will enjoy the interior design finishes selection process with their $10,000 Design Center credit in October for Providence new homes. ABD has recently unveiled its newest Courtyard floor plans available in the Hampton Landing neighborhood. It should also be noted that ABD’s Heritage Green neighborhood is nearly sold out with just a few golf course lots remaining and its Sherbrook Springs neighborhood sold out at the end of 2019.For more information about ABD Development and its communities, please seehttp://www.abddevelopment.com. Contact Information ABD Development Company/Providence

Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition

863-420-2100, extension 103



www.abddevelopment.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ABD Development Company Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend